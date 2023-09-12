Frontiers Adopts CCC Ringgold Identify Database as its PID Solution

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, today announced Gold Open Access (OA) publisher Frontiers has adopted the industry-leading Ringgold Identify Database as its Persistent Identifier (PID) solution to help power its OA models by normalizing and disambiguating organization data.

With over 600,000 Ringgold PIDs and metadata records, the Ringgold Identify Database provides a curated view of organization data to help stakeholders improve data quality, drive strategic decision-making, and support data interoperability across the scholarly communications ecosystem. Used by intermediaries, funders, institutions, and a growing list of leading publishers, the Ringgold Identify Database is the only solution to offer structured organizational hierarchies and consortia connections to help stakeholders quickly understand complex relationships. The Ringgold Identify Database includes rich metadata and additional identifiers, including the ISNI ID, an open ISO standard to support wider interoperability.

“Before adopting the Ringgold Identify Database, our team spent far too much time going back and forth with the institution curation and validation to make sure we had accurate data,” said Andrei Jigman, Lead Product Manager, Frontiers. “We selected Ringgold above all other PID options because its comprehensive and curated data set is critical in reducing our administrative burden while improving service to our researchers.”

“Data quality is vitally important to innovative publishers like Frontiers,” said Emily Sheahan, Vice President & Managing Director, CCC. “Access to a professionally curated, granular dataset to identify organizational relationships—and therefore accurately identify funding entitlements—is a strategic priority for publishers committed to sustainable, equitable, and transparent OA publishing models.”

Since its acquisition of Ringgold, CCC has become a leading provider of PIDs for organizations that participate in the scholarly communications ecosystem. CCC relies on Ringgold identifiers to disambiguate author affiliations related to Article Processing Charges (APCs) managed through RightsLink for Scientific Communications (RLSC).

CCC is a long-time supporter of the creation, development, and proliferation of identifiers. The acquisition of Ringgold reflects CCC’s ongoing commitment to promoting data interoperability, addressing market friction, and collaborating with stakeholders like Frontiers to create solutions together.

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC is a leading information solutions provider to organizations around the world. With deep domain expertise in copyright, technology, content, PIDs, FAIR data principles, metadata, and more, CCC works to advance copyright, accelerate knowledge, and power innovation. CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect help organizations harness the power of data, AI, and machine learning to drive strategic decision-making, grow their businesses, and gain competitive advantage.

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher. We publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world's top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 2.1 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.