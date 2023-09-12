U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Welcomes Macy’s, Inc. as Member

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol (“Trust Protocol”) is pleased to announce the membership of Macy’s, Inc. The company represents more than 700 store locations nationwide across three our iconic nameplates, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury.

Trust Protocol membership will bolster Macy’s efforts in sourcing cotton sustainably, driving positive social and environmental change within the cotton industry and enhancing transparency throughout its supply chain.

Macy’s, Inc. has taken significant steps towards embedding sustainability into its business through its social purpose platform, Mission Every One, which aims to help create a more equitable and sustainable future for all. Notably, in 2022, Macy’s, Inc. released its private brand cotton policy, pledging to source 100% preferred materials in Macy’s private brands products managed by the Macy’s sourcing team by 2030. This commitment now includes sourcing U.S. Cotton and Protocol Cotton, which is grown and harvested on Trust Protocol growers’ farms and recorded in the Protocol Consumption Management Solution – which tracks cotton through the supply chain, ensuring transparency and accountability.

“Through our social purpose platform, Mission Every One, our business is aligned with a framework that aims to create a more equitable and sustainable future for our people, communities and planet. This work has fueled our commitments and we are embedding sustainability across our global value chain, focused on caring for people and managing our environmental impact.” said Keelin Evans, VP Sustainability, Macy’s Inc. “In 2022 we released our private brand cotton policy and we’re already making great progress. We expect that more than half of cotton products within our private brand products managed by the Macy’s sourcing team will be sustainably sourced by the end of 2023. Our Trust Protocol membership will support and accelerate these efforts to meet our 2030 ambitions by helping us to better trace our supply chain and demonstrate the progress we’re making toward meeting our environmental targets.”

The Trust Protocol is the only sustainable cotton program which combines quantifiable, verifiable goals and measurement with driving continuous improvement in six key sustainability metrics – land use, soil carbon, water management, soil loss, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy efficiency. The Trust Protocol integrates these sustainability metrics from Field to Market’s Fieldprint® Platform, enabling enrolled growers to measure the environmental impacts of their operation and identify opportunities for continuous improvement.

“We’re pleased to be working with Macy’s, Inc. – an iconic American brand – to help them better understand the supply chain of their private brand products,” said Dr. Gary Adams, President of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. “Our blockchain-enabled value chain transparency will deliver Macy’s, Inc. the assurance it needs to evidence its responsible sourcing practices and demonstrate progress towards environmental targets.”

The Trust Protocol is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, recognized by Textile Exchange and Forum for the Future, and part of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cotton 2025 Sustainable Cotton Challenge, Cotton 2040, and Cotton Up initiatives. It has also been recognized and published in the ITC Standards Map, recognized as a standard for sustainable cotton by the Partnership for Sustainable Textiles, and confirmed as an ISEAL Community Member.

To learn more about The Trust Protocol, visit TrustUSCotton.org.

ABOUT MACY’S, INC.

At Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), we are a trusted source for quality brands at great values from off-price to luxury. Across our iconic nameplates, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, we help our customers express their unique style and celebrate special moments, big and small. Headquartered in New York City, we operate one of retail’s largest e-commerce businesses integrated with a nationwide footprint to deliver the most convenient and seamless shopping experience. Our purpose is to create a brighter future with bold representation – so we can realize the full potential of every one of us. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

ABOUT THE U.S. COTTON TRUST PROTOCOL

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol is a voluntary, farm level science-based sustainability program that is setting a new standard for delivering value to all stakeholders across the entire supply chain from farms to finished products. It is the only system that provides quantifiable, verifiable goals and measurement and drives continuous improvement in six key sustainability metrics – land use, soil carbon, water management, soil loss, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy efficiency. It is also the world’s first sustainable cotton fiber program to offer article-level supply chain transparency to all members.

The Trust Protocol is overseen by a multi-stakeholder Board of Directors comprised of representatives from brands and retailers, civil society and independent sustainability experts as well as the cotton-growing industry, including growers, ginners, merchants, wholesalers and cooperatives, mills and cottonseed handlers.

Follow us at:

https://www.instagram.com/macysinc/

www.linkedin.com/company/macy/

https://twitter.com/trustuscotton

https://www.facebook.com/trustuscotton/

https://www.instagram.com/trustuscotton/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/responsibleuscotton/