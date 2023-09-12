The Star Entertainment Group and Konami Gaming Strengthen SYNKROS Casino Systems Partnership for Technological Advancement

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Star Entertainment Group (ASX: SGR), the premier casino operator of The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast and The Star Brisbane in Australia, and Konami Gaming, Inc., a leading provider of casino gaming and systems technology, have announced the extension and expansion of their long-standing casino systems partnership. Since 2008, The Star has delivered exceptional patron experiences and used leading gaming technology through Konami’s award-winning SYNKROS® casino management system. Since the inception of this partnership, both organizations have consistently prioritized innovation and excellence in the gaming industry. The reinvigorated agreement reaffirms the partnership's strength and success, while further highlighting a shared vision for revolutionizing the casino experience. Robbie Cooke, managing director and chief executive officer of The Star Entertainment Group, and Steve Sutherland, president and chief executive officer of Konami Gaming, Inc., marked the next phase of this systems partnership with a handshake, signifying the commitment to enhancing the future of casino entertainment.

"Our collaboration has yielded outstanding results over the years, and this extension will help us deliver significant advancements in our ongoing commitment to responsible gaming and harm minimization,” Mr. Cooke said.

The renewed partnership will encompass an array of SYNKROS technological solutions poised to elevate the gaming experience for patrons across Star's properties. These innovations include:

Cashless Wagering/Digital Wallet: The introduction of a seamless cashless wagering system, focused on enhanced convenience and security for players.

Mandatory Card Based Play: A leading-edge approach to gaming interaction, designed to streamline the gaming process and enrich player engagement.

Enhanced Identity Management using SYNK Vision™: Leveraging Konami’s SYNK Vision AI facial recognition technology, The Star and Konami aim to create a more personalized and tailored gaming experience that integrates seamlessly with players' preferences.

Digitalization of Existing Gaming Offerings: Building upon their shared commitment to innovation, The Star and Konami will collaboratively digitize and modernize existing gaming offerings to meet the evolving needs of today's players.

Moreover, this partnership will entail a deeper engagement with regulatory requirements, fostering a collaborative approach to adapting to the changing regulatory landscapes in Australia. “SYNKROS will not only provide our core cashless gaming solution but also enable The Star in delivering world-class harm minimization features. We have a long-standing technology partnership with Konami and this commitment further reinforces our shared vision of the casino of the future,” said Laurent Fresnel, The Star Group Chief Technology and Innovation Officer.

By aligning their efforts, both companies aim to develop cashless and harm minimisation solutions that adhere to regulatory guidelines.

"We are thrilled to embark on this extended journey with The Star Entertainment Group," said Steve Sutherland. "Our joint commitment to innovation and excellence will not only transform the cashless gaming experience but also set new industry benchmarks for years to come."

This casino systems partnership will also explore development of emerging, future technologies within the casino space. Through shared efforts and initiatives, The Star Entertainment Group and Konami Gaming aim to shape the future of casino entertainment and create immersive experiences for patrons that are unparalleled in the industry.

“In partnership with Star Entertainment Group, we at Konami are excited to leverage the future technology development from this partnership, expanding offerings within SYNKROS to the wider market,” said Joe Mayer, systems sales and operations Manager – APAC at Konami Australia Pty Ltd.

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS’ award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group is an ASX 200 listed company that owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane. The Star’s portfolio currently boasts seven hotels, around 75 restaurants and bars, and employs around 8,000 team members. The Star’s vision, to become Australia’s leading integrated resort company, is supported by a multi-billion dollar commitment (in conjunction with our Hong Kong-based partners) to delivering world-class tourism and entertainment destinations to the cities in which we operate. These projects will expand The Star’s assets to 11 hotels, approximately 130 restaurants and bars, and thousands of additional employees.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of casino games and technology for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® casino management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.