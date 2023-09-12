Ryan Partners with Cygnet Infotech to Expand Its International Tax Technology and E-Invoicing Offering

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced today it has partnered with Cygnet Infotech, a leading global IT solution provider. This new international partnership will strengthen Ryan’s ability to solve clients’ complex tax compliance and reporting challenges across Europe, the Middle East, and India.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, Cygnet Infotech’s tax technology division, Cygnet TaxTech, offers indirect tax compliance solutions servicing various industries and organisations across the globe including the UK, Europe, and the Middle East. In 2021, its e-invoicing platform for the Middle East was accredited as a qualified solution with Zakat, the Tax and Customs Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to date is responsible for generating more than 1.75 billion e-invoices globally.

“With the number of new e-invoicing and real-time reporting mandates across different countries and regions, many of our clients are considering more flexible, robust technology platforms to meet these increased compliance requirements,” said Ryan Tax Technology Principal Jun Miyake. “Cygnet Infotech is an established provider in India and the Middle East, known especially for its e-invoicing solutions, so we are pleased that through this new partnership, we can offer our clients a wider range of solutions to meet their global requirements.”

“The need for scalable, intelligent compliance solutions with advanced data processing capabilities is increasing because of the ever-changing tax landscape,” said Cygnet Infotech Business Head of UK & Europe Bhaswata Sinharoy. “We are delighted to partner with Ryan to provide a range of solutions to improve organisations’ global indirect tax processes and simplify their real-time e-invoicing.”

