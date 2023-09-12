Walgreens and Pearl Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Value-Based Care Delivery

DEERFIELD, Ill. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens, a division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), and Pearl Health, a leading provider enablement company, today announced a partnership to accelerate the expansion of value-based care in collaboration with community-based primary care physicians.

Pearl Health offers technology and insight solutions that empower clinical teams to provide holistic, personalized treatment necessary for value-based, quality-focused care. Walgreens will provide complementary services, including prescription fulfillment, medication adherence, immunizations, care gap closure and diagnostic testing. Walgreens will also work with providers to help patients discharged from the hospital transition to home.

“ Walgreens is committed to being the partner of choice for providers and health systems looking to transition quickly and effectively to value-based care and improve outcomes in the communities they serve,” said John Driscoll, executive vice president and president, U.S. Healthcare, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “ Our partnership with Pearl Health allows us to reach more communities faster and enable comprehensive, affordable care that improves long-term health outcomes and fosters healthier communities.”

“ At Pearl Health, we believe that local primary care providers are key to improving America’s overall health. Our technology-powered value-based care model aligns seamlessly with the healthcare services Walgreens offers, particularly in the most vulnerable communities,” said Michael Kopko, chief executive officer, Pearl Health. “ With a focus on proactive, coordinated care, we’ll collaborate to deliver a better solution to providers and ultimately deliver high-quality services to patients, while managing their care efficiently. We’re very excited about the implications of this partnership for patients in Medicare and beyond.”

Walgreens continues to demonstrate its commitment to value-based care, the most significant demonstration being the company’s majority investment in VillageMD, a national leader in primary, multispecialty and urgent care. A technology-enabling partnership with Pearl Health provides an additional, complementary value-based delivery channel that will allow Walgreens to reach more regions and patients and offer an even broader set of solutions to providers and health systems.

With its strong investments in home-based care through CareCentrix and health system-owned pharmacy solutions through Shields Health Solutions, Walgreens has established itself as a leading partner of choice in reimagining local, personalized care.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA’s purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation’s medically underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.

About Pearl Health

Pearl Health is democratizing access to value in healthcare. Led by provider enablement, risk-bearing, and technology experts, Pearl offers software and services that help providers reimagine how they visualize, understand, and care for their patients. Pearl supports primary care organizations and providers in their transition to value-based care and surfaces data and insights that help them deliver better, more proactive care, decrease total cost of care across patient panels, and optimize performance in risk-bearing models like Medicare's ACO REACH. Since its founding in 2020, Pearl has raised approximately $100M in funding from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Viking Global Investors, AlleyCorp and SV Angel, and has grown to serve providers across the United States. Learn more at www.pearlhealth.com.