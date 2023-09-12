A.P. Moller – Maersk teams with Fabric to implement AI-driven automated fulfillment center for E-commerce

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) and Fabric are introducing a new 38,000-square-foot automated-fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas, powered by Fabric’s advanced robotic and software technology. The new facility features an AI-driven, automated e-commerce fulfillment solution in an urban environment that maximizes warehouse productivity while minimizing real estate footprint requirements.

"The growth of E-commerce continues to reshape the retail landscape. As we look to help our customers streamline their supply chains end-to-end, we see Fabric’s automated fulfillment solution as one that is highly capable of meeting the demand for efficient warehousing and fulfillment where labor and real estate resources are scarce,” said Erez Agmoni, Maersk’s global head of innovation - logistics & services.

Fabric's high-density, high-throughput cube-based storage system can fully leverage warehouse ceiling heights to effectively maximize the potential of smaller facility footprints. And with the assistance of advanced robots and software, the system is optimized to fulfill orders of single-picked items for same-day or next-day delivery. This design makes the technology well-suited for distributed warehouse networks in urban areas, putting goods closer to population centers, thereby cutting shipping costs and expediting delivery times. The Dallas facility is optimized for high-volume, business-to-consumer e-commerce, capable of managing up to 25,000 SKUs.

“With our proven track record of operating our state-of-the-art facilities for the past five years, we have honed our capabilities to make each piece of the fulfillment process work together seamlessly to enable retailers to unlock the business value of fulfillment automation. Teaming up with Maersk allows each company to do what it does best, with the ultimate goal of offering retailers unprecedented value and service,” said Avi (Jack) Jacoby, Fabric’s CEO.

Final facility preparations are underway, and the site is expected to be fully operational this fall in support of an online B2C retailer. See the system in action at: https://youtu.be/PKQ7HfS07rU

About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global logistics leader, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people world-wide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.

About Fabric

Fabric is a world-class automated fulfillment solution that enables retailers to achieve profitable e-commerce fulfillment with high-throughput and high-density automation. Our automated fulfillment solution combines state-of-the-art hardware and software, meticulously designed through years of experience operating e-commerce and grocery sites. Through technology and vast experience, Fabric ensures that each aspect of the fulfillment process, from inbound to outbound, is optimized to rival the harmonious performance of a symphony. With Fabric, retailers gain the tools they need to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape and unlock business value to meet customers wherever and whenever they are. Fabric: Mastering the Fulfillment Symphony.

Fabric was established in 2015 and has raised $375 million from leading investor partners, including Temasek, Corner Ventures, Union Tech Ventures, Playground, Innovation Endeavors & Aleph. Fabric has its headquarters in Tel Aviv, with a main office in New York and teams throughout the United States and the EU. For more information, visit getfabric.com.