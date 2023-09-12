Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and Salesforce Team Up to Serve Customers at Home

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Dreamforce 2023, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, announced its work with Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led, and sustainable home retailer, to deliver highly targeted and more personalized customer experiences for shoppers everywhere.

“We put our customers at the center of everything we do and are constantly focused on finding new ways to better serve them,” said Laura Alber, CEO, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “We have always had a history of in-house innovation. However, bringing in Salesforce as a partner to help us augment that innovation and continually improve the connection to our customers, made sense. They are not afraid to grow with us and help us scale our marketing email program, while sharing a core value of trust.”

Salesforce is working with Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to marry its internally developed technology with Salesforce products to help the company get a 360-degree view of customers across its diverse portfolio of brands, including Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow.

With a more complete view of customer preferences and engagement, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will be able to better anticipate customers’ needs, and deliver personalized customer connections for every stage of life from furnishing a first apartment to building a wedding registry.

“AI is changing everything – customer experiences, company operations, and work itself,” said Brian Millham, President and COO, Salesforce. “The Williams-Sonoma, Inc. team is at the forefront of the industry, using data in a way that builds trust, understanding, and elevates the entire customer experience.”

Leveraging Salesforce’s technology will help Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and its world-class, in-house technology team scale and innovate quickly to deliver highly-tailored and relevant connections to customers during their busiest seasons, including Black Friday.

Delivering Tailored Experiences: Using Data Cloud and Marketing Cloud, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is able to create a unified view of customers across all of its brands and improve customer engagement. Soon, the retailer will explore Salesforce Einstein's generative AI capabilities to deliver even more personalized communications, both at scale and efficiently.

Faster Time to Value: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. saw accelerated time to value by partnering with Salesforce Professional Services, deploying Data Cloud and Marketing Cloud to develop personalized emails at an unprecedented scale.

Accelerating Growth: Today, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is streamlining its B2B sales process with Sales Cloud and Service Cloud, allowing B2B customers like hotels, restaurants, and resorts, to swiftly order in bulk. Both Sales and Service Cloud help the B2B teams analyze customer activity in order to create potential upsell opportunities.

Increasing Collaboration: With centralized data and AI-driven search, Slack streamlines collaboration across Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s in-house technology teams.

“AI helps our teams make more informed decisions, it creates efficiencies within our business, and it allows us to be agile as we connect with millions of our customers around the world on a daily basis,” continued Alber.

