Vinpai and Adetis Sign a Partnership to Expand in France

Vinpai (ISIN: FR001400AXT1; ticker: ALVIN), specialist in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae- and plant-based functional ingredients for the food and cosmetics industries, today announces the signing of a partnership agreement with Adetis, a specialist in the trading and distribution of organic, conventional and clean label ingredients.

This alliance aims to meet the shared ambition of Vinpai and Adetis to develop their presence in France in order to cover the entire national territory and offer customers new and innovative solutions.

In the frame of this partnership, Vinpai will now be able to address Adetis’ portfolio, which accounts more than 800 customers active in the food, animal nutrition and food supplements sectors.

In return, Adetis will have exclusive access to innovative solutions based on marine algae and plant fibres from the Vin'FibrAlg range throughout France, providing Adetis ingredients nutritional qualities in terms of texturing, emulsification, stabilisation and natural preservation. More specifically, Adetis will also benefit from Vinpai's expertise in sodium reduction through its V-SALT range of ingredients.

With more than 3,500 natural flavour formulations, Vinpai has demonstrated its ability to meet customers' specific development requests. Vinpai recently obtained the FSCC 22000 certification in 2022 and ISO 9001 certification a few years ago and thus guarantees the highest standards of quality and traceability to its customers and partners.

The first major event testifying of this partnership will be an exhibition at the CFIA (“Carrefour des Fournisseurs de l'Industrie Agroalimentaire”) trade fair, taking place in Rennes, Europe's leading agri-food region, from March 12 to 14, 2024. During this event, Vinpai and Adetis will share a common stand. This will be an opportunity for both partners to promote the full range of exclusive services and technologies that can be brought to customers through this collaboration.

Philippe Leray, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, comments: "We are delighted to sign this partnership, which represents a mark of confidence from Adetis, a partner with whom we have already been working for several years now and with whom we share the same values regarding listening to customers' needs. Thanks to the Adetis distribution network, we can now address a wider customer base and expand our national coverage.”

About Adetis

Since the early 1980s, the family-owned group has developed its skills, broadened its experience and forged its relationships with the agri-food markets through 4 activities: ingredients trading, the design and manufacture of equipment for the drinks sector, wine-making services and a food and drink analysis laboratory. Adetis specialises in the trading and distribution of organic, conventional and clean-label ingredients for the food industry, animal nutrition and food supplements.

For more information: www.adetis-ingredients.fr

About Vinpai

Founded in 2011 by Cyrille Damany and Philippe Le Ray, Vinpai is an ingredien'tech specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of functional ingredients based on algae, plants, minerals and fibers, offering manufacturers natural alternatives to chemical additives. Positioned in the most promising market segments, Vinpai provide supports to food, cosmetics and nutraceutical manufacturers, thanks to its cross-technology know-how, enabling them to upgrade the nutritional qualities of their end products. The combination and mixing of ingredients and food additives enable manufacturers to accelerate their development, optimize their production costs and generate profitability. Operating on two sites, in Saint-Dolay (Morbihan) and near the harbour of Saint-Nazaire, Vinpai has developed over 3,500 formulations and has 39 employees. In 2022, the Company has recorded sales of €6.2 million, over half of which abroad, and is established in over 35 countries.

For further information: https://www.vinpai.com