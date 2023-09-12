Equity Bank, Marstone Announce Partnership to Enhance Customers’ Digital Investing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marstone, Inc., a leading digital wealth technology firm, today announced its partnership with Equity Bank, to help make personal investing simpler for the Bank’s customers.

With the partnership, Marstone will provide its turnkey digital wealth management platform and Wealth Management-as-a-Service offering (through its Registered Investment Advisor) to the growing community bank. This new investment offering aims to increase Equity Bank’s customer retention and expansion efforts.

Equity Bank is a subsidiary of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: EQBK), which operates 66 bank locations across Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, and comprises more than $5 billion in assets. The bank offers customers checking, savings, home loans, digital banking, commercial loan products, and more, and will now be complemented by Marstone’s array of digital wealth management services.

“As a community bank, we understand the unique, evolving needs and opportunities of our clients. In our regions, we’ve seen a tremendous amount of growth in the financial health of our clients across all of our customer bases,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity Bancshares, Inc. “Marstone’s software, platform and wealth management approach lines up similarly to ours, and will augment our customer service and financial health opportunities for current and future customers.”

Equity Bank joins a growing roster of community banks like Amerant, American Bank & Trust, and Bank of Oak Ridge, utilizing the Marstone platform to tap into customer growth and technology capabilities without sacrificing much-needed cost efficiencies. Using Marstone’s platform, Equity Bank customers can take control of their own wealth management.

“At Marstone, we pride ourselves on the flexibility with which our products can meet our banking partners’ needs. In the case of Equity Bank, they’re able to rapidly launch our digital wealth platform through our Wealth Management-as-a-Service offering, creating a more engaged customer, retaining deposits and building new revenue opportunities that the bank needs as it continues to grow,” said Margaret J. Hartigan, co-founder and CEO of Marstone. “Community banks engender tremendous loyalty and being able to ensure Equity Bank is even more of a trusted partner to its customers is inspiring for my team and I. We look forward to more community banks entrusting our proven platform with their customers’ financial goals.”

To learn more about Marstone’s offerings, please visit https://www.marstone.com or contact us at info@marstone.com.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, and treasury management services.

Equity provides an enhanced banking experience for customers through a suite of sophisticated banking products and services tailored to their needs, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

About Marstone

Marstone is a leading digital wealth management platform with a mission to enhance financial literacy, deepen financial inclusion, and humanize finance for all. Its enterprise-ready solution, Powered by MarstoneTM, enables financial institutions to efficiently and affordably reach, acquire, and retain clients who seek straightforward information and engagement around their finances.

Marstone’s platform is multilingual and has expanded internationally to support opening US-based accounts for international investors. As a proven and trusted technology partner, Marstone has comprehensive integrations with custodians including Pershing, core banking platforms including Fiserv, account aggregation platforms, and investment managers. These integrations provide organizations the opportunity to deploy a technology that will help future-proof their businesses as consumer expectations for digital wealth management evolve.