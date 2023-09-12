JMJ Organics Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of JMJ Organics (“JMJ”), a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies and nursery products with five locations in the Houston, Texas market.

“We are pleased to welcome the experienced and talented JMJ team to the SiteOne family,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. “The addition of JMJ expands our footprint in the fast-growing Houston market and allows us to better serve our combined customers with a full line of landscaping products and supplies.”

“My wife, Bernice, and I are very excited for the opportunity to join SiteOne Landscape Supply, the leader of our industry. Joining the SiteOne team will create great opportunities for our employees and all of our Houston area customers. We look forward to continuing to lead our team as we dive into this new journey,” said Dean Warren, owner of JMJ Organics.

This is the 10th acquisition in 2023 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/