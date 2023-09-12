Exclusive Webinar: Pivotree and Syndigo Team Up to Redefine Automotive Aftermarket Sales Excellence

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (“Pivotree” or the “Company”), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, invites automotive industry leaders to an exclusive live webinar titled “Shifting Gears for Automotive Aftermarket Sales Excellence,” hosted by Pivotree in partnership with Syndigo.

Learn about the crucial role of a well-executed product content strategy in the automotive aftermarket industry from data management experts, including Chantal Schweizer, Practice Director of Data Services at Pivotree; Rob Stowell, Client Advisor at Syndigo; and Sam Russo, Practice Director of Automotive at Pivotree. The automotive practice at Pivotree focuses on tailoring strategies that can help automotive clients build better product content and instill stronger data governance for greater revenues, reduced costs, and improved customer experience.

Register to attend the session to help you put your product content strategy into overdrive.

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 11:00am ET, 8:00am PT

Pivotree invited to serve on Syndigo’s inaugural Partner Advisory Board

Pivotree also announced that Mo Abolfathian, Vice President of Data Management, has been appointed to Syndigo’s Partner Advisory Board (PAB), an exclusive set of partners selected based on deep knowledge of the industry and Syndigo solutions. Syndigo, a leading provider of product information management and content syndication solutions, founded the PAB to provide an important industry perspective and solution feedback channel to Syndigo product leadership, enabling continued solution innovation that benefits brands, distributors, retailers, and their customers.

“We work very closely with our partners to deliver strategic outcomes for our customers. The Partner Advisory Board is an important mechanism for us to get even closer to the insights our partners can bring,” said Dominic Citino, Syndigo SVP, Alliances.

“I am honored to serve on this board,” said Abolfathian. “This represents a unique and powerful opportunity to help shape the products and services that benefit our mutual clients. Kudos to Syndigo for this forward-thinking initiative.”

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree’s portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com

About Syndigo

Syndigo powers modern commerce by enabling the continual flow of data and content throughout the entire commerce ecosystem. With industry-leading product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), syndication, and analytics, combined with the largest two-sided network for content distribution, we deliver accurate information that improves decision-making and accelerates sales on every shelf.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers, and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally across key industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, oil & gas, and healthcare. For more information, visit www.syndigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.