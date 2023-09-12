FireMon Partners with Satcom to Expand Presence in India and Launches 5-City Roadshow

LENEXA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FireMon, the leading network security policy management (NSPM) company that brings visibility, control, and automation to enterprise cloud and hybrid network infrastructure, has today announced its strategic partnership with Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd. (Satcom), a leading name in the Network Security in India. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in FireMon's expansion strategy within the Indian market and reinforces its commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to businesses across the region.

According to Mr. Hiren Shah, National Enterprise Sales Manager at Satcom. "Our collaboration with FireMon aligns seamlessly with Satcom’s mission to offer our partners end-to-end security solutions. FireMon's potential to revolutionize how businesses approach network security management is impressive. We eagerly anticipate working closely with FireMon to introduce their innovative offerings to the Indian market."

The partnership signifies FireMon's dedication to furthering its footprint in India as Satcom becomes the second distributor to facilitate the introduction and distribution of its advanced network security management solutions to new and diverse markets.

To kickstart this joint effort and introduce FireMon's solutions to Satcom’s partner ecosystem, they will embark on a dynamic five-city roadshow across the region, covering major technology hubs including Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. Kicking off on the 15th of September 2023 in Mumbai, the series of events will provide an exclusive platform for industry resellers to gain insights into FireMon's comprehensive NSPM solutions and understand how they can bolster their customers’ security posture in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

“Teaming up with Satcom signifies a crucial stride in our efforts to expand FireMon's impact within India. As organizations grapple with mounting cybersecurity challenges, our collaboration with Satcom equips us to effectively address the escalating demand for robust network security management solutions. The roadshow provides an exciting opportunity to directly engage with some of the largest resellers in the region, showcase our expertise, and illustrate how FireMon can be a transformative force in fortifying their customers’ cybersecurity strategies,” said Pratap Mondal, SAARC Country Manager at FireMon.

The appointment of Satcom as a value-added distributor perfectly synchronizes with FireMon's commitment to providing comprehensive and inventive solutions to its customers. By leveraging Satcom's established network and expertise, FireMon aims to support businesses across diverse sectors in enhancing their security measures and proactively countering cyber threats.

For more information about FireMon's solutions, visit their website.

For more information about their partner programme, check out their partner portal.

About FireMon

FireMon’s mission is to improve security operations that will in turn lead to better security outcomes. FireMon delivers industry-leading security policy management, cloud security operations, and asset management solutions to over 1,700 enterprises in nearly 70 countries. Our security policy management platform is the only real-time solution that reduces firewall and cloud security policy-related risks, manages policy changes, and enforces compliance. FireMon’s Cloud Defense (formerly DisruptOps) offering is the only distributed cloud security operations offering that detects and responds to issues in the fast-paced public cloud environments such as AWS and Azure. Our cloud-based Asset Management solution (formerly Lumeta) can scan an entire enterprise infrastructure, from on-premises networks to the cloud, to identify everything in the environment and provide valuable insights into how it’s all connected together. Learn more at FireMon.com and the FireMon Blog.

About Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd.

Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd. is a value added cyber security distribution house India. Satcom was established in 2003 with a focus on providing end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for all business users. Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd. has been consistently providing world-class IT solutions to a large number of channel partners and corporates in India. Headquartered in Mumbai, Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd. Infotech has a presence across the country in major metro cities of India. A team comprising of highly skilled and committed professionals helps the Company deliver its products and services to every corner of the country. Learn more at www.satcominfotech.com.