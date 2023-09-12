Vicarious Surgical Announces New Hospital System Partnership with Intermountain Health

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to enhance patient outcomes and improve the cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, announced it has signed a strategic development agreement with Intermountain Health, a leading U.S. healthcare system.

Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 4,300 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plan division - Select Health - with more than one million members, and other health services, headquartered in Utah with locations across Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nevada and Utah. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain Health is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

Through the agreement, Vicarious Surgical will gain access to the Intermountain Health network and collaborate directly with Intermountain Health’s team of experienced robotic surgeons and integrated, managed-care business. The partnership will leverage Intermountain Health’s expertise in delivering leading clinical outcomes and system efficiencies to identify and evaluate expected drivers of adoption, implementation, and utilization of the Vicarious Surgical system, in addition to assessing the potential for clinical outcomes improvements and administrative efficiencies within the Intermountain hospital system. If successful, the partnership is expected to provide patients with expanded minimally invasive treatment options and surgeons enhanced tools to provide the best surgical care.

“We’re thrilled to bring Intermountain Health into our network of partners as we move towards system finalization and regulatory submission,” said Adam Sachs, CEO and co-founder of Vicarious Surgical. “As a leader of efficient healthcare delivery through innovative technology, Intermountain is uniquely positioned to help shape and advance our commercial strategy, especially as we explore the differentiated visualization, sensing and data collection capabilities of the Vicarious Surgical system. We’re excited to work together with Intermountain on our common mission to drive improved clinical quality and health system efficiencies.”

“At Intermountain Health, we understand the significance of innovation that increases the value in healthcare, and we are excited to collaborate in efforts to improve patient outcomes, support efficient delivery of care, and enhance the patient and provider experience,” said Alexander L. Ramirez, MD, MBA, senior medical director, surgical specialties and digestive health at Intermountain Health. “We look forward to partnering with the Vicarious Surgical team to explore the potential of the Vicarious Surgical system in advancing minimally invasive robotic surgery that we believe could deliver significant value to patients and healthcare providers worldwide.”

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.