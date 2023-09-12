MB2 Dental Marks Entry Into Wisconsin With the Forging of New Dental Partnership in Green Bay

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MB2 Dental, the first and largest Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) nationwide, announced today its entry into Wisconsin with the forging of a dental partnership in Green Bay.

The latest practice to join MB2 Dental’s fast-growing DPO network is Eastridge Dental in Green Bay, Wis., led by the husband-and-wife team of Drs. William R. Meier and Carolyn W. Meier.

Currently, MB2 Dental has more than 600 DPO partnerships spanning 39 states and supporting more than 1,200 dentists and specialists. These practices serve in excess of one million patients throughout the country.

Dr. William Meier commented on Eastridge Dental’s new partnership with MB2 Dental: “It’s very important to Dr. Carolyn and me to provide an exceptional work environment for our staff. The MB2 Dental way allows us to retain full clinical and staffing autonomy so we can continue to do what we think is best for our practice, patients and team. MB2 Dental’s ability to leverage buying power with suppliers and laboratories as well as provide enhanced employee benefits will set our practice apart from the competition. Offering employees quality, highly affordable health insurance is a powerful differentiator in attracting and retaining staff. MB2 Dental’s behind-the-scenes approach ensures that nothing patient-facing will change within our practice. We are incredibly excited to be the practice that unveils MB2 Dental in the state of Wisconsin and look forward to sharing this journey with our esteemed colleagues.”

MB2 Dental Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva added: “We welcome Eastridge Dental into the growing MB2 Dental network. Our new presence in Wisconsin through this partnership with Eastridge Dental will serve as a springboard for introducing our DPO concept to many other general and specialty dental practices statewide. We look forward to the opportunity to attract additional doctor partners in this market and to expanding our footprint.”

MB2 Dental’s model preserves the integrity of the dental profession amid a rapidly consolidating market. Its DPO started as a single practice, owned by Founder and CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, in 2007. This model resonated with Dr. Villanueva’s colleagues and quickly grew through referrals. MB2 Dental has since undergone two successful recapitalization events, most recently partnering with private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners in 2021.

About MB2 Dental

