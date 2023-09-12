Reitmans (Canada) Limited to Modernize its In-Store Customer and Employee Experience with Jumpmind’s Cloud-Native, Mobile-First Point of Sale Solution

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jumpmind, Inc., a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions, today announced top-tier fashion retailer Reitmans (Canada) Limited, has partnered with Jumpmind to modernize and enhance the in-store experience for both customers and store employees.

In business since 1926, Reitmans (Canada) Limited is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with over 400 stores throughout Canada and a robust e-commerce presence.

Reitmans (Canada) Limited is in the process of deploying Jumpmind’s advanced mobile first Point of Sale (POS) solution to streamline in-store operations, drive efficiency, and improve the store employee experience. Jumpmind’s mobile-first architecture and intuitive user interface allows sales associates to execute tasks with ease and engage seamlessly with customers throughout the store, enhancing personalized service and convenience.

Jumpmind Commerce is a comprehensive and technically advanced platform that offers the flexibility for either evolution or revolution, depending on a retailer's needs and tolerance for change. With its fully microservice-based, cloud-native architecture, Jumpmind POS can be deployed in various configurations to meet the unique needs of each store type.

Tailored to meet the needs of today’s modern retail enterprise, Jumpmind will provide flexibility, ease of integration and enhanced features and functions, to keep Reitman (Canada) Limited’s in-store technology future-ready for what’s next.

“We are embarking on a journey to transform our in-store experience to support a superior shopping journey for our valued customers, and to enhance the employee experience, forging our future success,” said Michael Strachan, President, PENN. and RW&CO. and executive sponsor of the project. “With its innovative approach to retail technology and modern cloud foundation that we can build upon, easily adding more flexibility and complimentary solutions into our stores, Jumpmind is the ideal partner to bring an exciting next-gen in-store experience.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Reitmans (Canada) Limited for this significant in-store modernization initiative as this legendary and enduring retailer closes in on nearly a century of serving Canadian shoppers,” said Joe Corbin, CEO of Jumpmind. “We applaud Reitmans (Canada) Limited’s commitment to staying ahead of retail innovation and transforming in-store operations to support a more seamless and personalized customer experience. Our cloud-native, mobile POS solution will provide Reitmans (Canada) Limited with a powerful and flexible platform that can adapt to its evolving business needs.”

About JumpMind

Jumpmind is a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions. Our cloud-native, mobile POS platform empowers retailers to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With a future-proof architecture and a focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients, Jumpmind is committed to shaping the future of retail technology. Learn more about Jumpmind at www.jumpmind.com.