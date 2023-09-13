Liz Truss Signs with Regnery

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Regnery Publishing signed a book deal with Liz Truss, the 56th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Ten Years to Save the West is scheduled to publish on April 16, 2024.

Around the world, many supposedly conservative political parties have been captured by the same left-wing influences that set the agenda and frame the debate in so many institutions, including the media, academia and the corporate world. Drawing on her ten years of service in Tory governments – when she often found herself to be the only conservative in the room – the scrappy champion of limited government and individual freedom exposes the threat of the massive, unaccountable administrative state and the complacent political and corporate establishment.

Ahead of the Presidential election in the fall of 2024, Truss will in particular sound a timely alarm bell that failing to learn from her experiences in the UK – where the state is now spending 47% of national income – could lead to the same mistakes being made in the U.S., with disastrous consequences for American families.

Peppered with newsworthy anecdotes from her time in public life – such as her memorable last meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, her challenges to Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping as Foreign Secretary, her encounters with the Trump administration as Trade Minister, and her dismay at the political class’s attempts to betray Brexit – this book will be a timely warning about the perils to conservatism posed by the global left in the years ahead.

Liz Truss said, “After more than ten years as a British government minister, I’ve seen up close the threats posed to global democracy. Across the free world, we face massive, unaccountable administrative states and complacent political and corporate establishments which are not only putting the brakes on economic growth, but also hampering our ability to stand up to authoritarian regimes like China and Russia. I want to share the lessons from my experience in government and those international meetings where I was often the only conservative in the room and demonstrate that we have stark choices to make if we wish to avoid a managed decline of the Western architecture that has presided over generations of relative peace and prosperity.”

The UK edition of this book will be published by Biteback Publishing.

ABOUT LIZ TRUSS:

Liz Truss has been the Conservative Member of Parliament for South West Norfolk since 2010 and served as the 56th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, during which time she led the nation in mourning Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as King Charles III acceded to the throne. She continuously held ministerial office for more than ten years between 2012 and 2022 and sat at the Cabinet table in six different roles prior to becoming Prime Minister.

ABOUT REGNERY PUBLISHING:

Regnery Publishing, a Salem Media Group company, is the country’s preeminent publisher of conservative books. In its seventy-five years, Regnery has published many of the seminal works of the conservative movement, including Russell Kirk’s The Conservative Mind and William F. Buckley Jr.’s God and Man at Yale. More recently, Regnery has published bestsellers by Mollie Hemingway, George Gilder, Dennis Prager, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and David Limbaugh.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.