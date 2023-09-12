Certco Upgrades Online Shopping Offering with New Capabilities from eGrowcery

FITCHBURG, Wis. & BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certco, Inc., a retail coop serving more than 200 stores in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa, is offering its members and other retail customers an enhanced digital engagement platform from eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry white-label eCommerce platform for grocers. Certco will resell eGrowcery technology and the two companies will partner for digital advertising opportunities.

“By adding eGrowcery to our preferred list of technology vendors, we are helping our retail partners better service their customers across all buying channels. The eGrowcery platform drives shopper loyalty and supports shopper development activities by providing the customer-centric features and fulfillment options preferred at each retailer,” said Emily Mallahan, Vice President of Digital Marketing & Retail Technology at Certco.

eGrowcery, which operates in the United States and abroad, is already supporting Certco member stores in Wisconsin, including Jenifer Street Market in Madison and Monterrey Markets in Milwaukee. Both retailers are seeing increased revenues and shopper engagement from the eCommerce platform.

“The eGrowcery platform gives us the flexibility we need to make online shopping at Jenifer Street Market exactly what our customers expect. Combined with our great customer service and high-quality products, they provide a solution that helps us compete effectively with much larger chains,” said David McKenzie, owner of Jenifer Street Market.

“This new Certco-eGrowcery partnership will rapidly expand the array of eCommerce features and benefits we will be able to provide these retailers. We are structuring this in a way to add greater efficiency for the retailers, while improving the ways shoppers can purchase and receive their orders," said Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery.

About Certco

Certco services over 200 stores throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa. We have added on to our main distribution center numerous times, installed an HBC/GM and Specialty Foods facility and a new freezer facility. Certco currently has just under 1 million sq. ft. of distribution space with room to grow. We currently distribute over 59,000 items for today’s independent grocery retailer.

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based eCommerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience. Serving companies in the US and abroad, eGrowcery empowers retailers with the ability to personalize their shopping experience while providing the most efficient in-store fulfillment solution in the industry.