Citcon to Bring Cash App Pay and Afterpay to E-commerce Platforms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citcon, the leading global provider for digital payments, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Cash App Pay and Afterpay. Specifically, the partnership is aimed at empowering e-Commerce businesses with a lineup of payment solutions through Citcon.

By leveraging both Cash App Pay and Afterpay's popular "Buy Now, Pay Later" service, merchants will be able to deliver a streamlined experience that caters to modern consumer preferences for more payment options. Key advantages of the partnership include:

One-Stop Service: Merchants can now offer consumers the choice to pay with Cash App Pay or Afterpay's installment plans through Citcon Payment Platform, which powers over 150 payment methods. New and existing Citcon clients can access those payment methods with one onboarding, settlement, and reconciliation. Additionally, Citcon’s Centralized Dispute Center handles all payment method disputes, ensuring efficient management.

Integration with Minimal Effort: Citcon’s integration capabilities cater to merchants of all sizes, offering a seamless experience for merchants implementing Cash App Pay and Afterpay into their online stores. Existing merchants using Citcon’s Universal Payment Interface, WebSDK, or various commerce platform plugins (e.g., Magento, Shopify, SAP Hybris) can easily add these payment options through the existing integration.

Streamlined Checkout Experience: Powered by Citcon, the simplified payment flow ensures an intuitive checkout process.

Accelerating Merchant Growth: The integration of Cash App into Citcon’s Payment Gateway provides merchants with an opportunity to retain highly engaged Millennial and Gen Z consumers. By offering flexible and convenient payment options, merchants can boost sales and foster consumer loyalty.

"Citcon has always been at the forefront of providing innovative payment solutions. This partnership empowers merchants with a powerful payment tool, allowing merchants to reach Cash App’s large consumer base and opening new doors of opportunity for merchants," said Wei Jiang, co-founder and President of Citcon.

About Citcon

Citcon is a leading global provider of digital payments, dedicated to simplifying payments for businesses and consumers worldwide. With a focus on innovation and security, Citcon’s robust platform supports diverse payment methods, providing seamless experiences across industries and geographies.

About Block

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) (formerly, Square, Inc.) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible for sellers with its integrated ecosystem of technology solutions. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or bitcoin. Afterpay brings Square and Cash App together, connecting consumers and businesses. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open source platform and developer infrastructure that enables everyone to access and participate in the global economy.