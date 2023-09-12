Golf’s Most Influential Digital Media Personality Paige Spiranac Announces Partnership With JETFUEL Energy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JETFUEL, the new performance energy drink brand with a designed formula to deliver smooth energy and enhanced focus, announced today a partnership with Paige Spiranac, golf’s most influential digital media personality. Now exclusively available in over 700 Vitamin Shoppe locations around the country, JETFUEL has launched three new flavors and will collaborate with Spiranac across various marketing and social media initiatives.

Designed with key consumer insights for a best-in-class product with a taste profile that is unmatched, JETFUEL’s unique formula leverages the finest ingredients to deliver high priority attributes and benefits to consumers who seek energy support throughout their day. Created by a team with over 25 years of experience in the nutrition industry, the energy drink will introduce three new, consumer approved flavors including Strawberry Lemonade, Tropic Thunderburst, and Watermelon.

“This partnership is a true testament of how well JETFUEL works to accurately fuel my energy,” said Spiranac. “In the past, all other energy drinks have made me feel jittery and unable to concentrate. JETFUEL is the only drink that has genuinely enhanced my overall energy, increased my alertness and impacted my ability to focus without any shakes. I’m excited to partner with JETFUEL to share a drink that’s truly made with consumers front of mind.”

Understanding that consumers seek a non-crash and non-jittery energy experience, JETFUEL is comprised of 200mg of three natural sources of caffeine to create a smooth energy delivery system. JETFUEL also delivers key attributes that consumers have come to expect and deserve, such as anti-oxidant support through Vitamin C, full fortification of Vitamins B5, B6 and B12, zero sugar and no artificial colors or dyes.

JETFUEL Chairman & CEO Charles Moser announced the launch, stating, “We are proud and excited to announce our partnership with Paige. Her authentic approach in connecting with her audience aligns with the core values of the JETFUEL brand. JETFUEL is a passion project, and it was our number one priority to create a better for you energy offering that delivers on very specific consumer needs. Everything from formulation down to the flavor choices and taste profile were selected as a direct result of consumer insights and feedback. We have built a best-in-class energy drink that delivers superior taste and incredible performance.”

Spiranac’s one-of-a-kind personality and unique ability to connect with her audience has led to her growing influence, surpassing over 11 million followers across her social media platforms. As the newest ambassador for JETFUEL, Spiranac will direct new creative efforts, collaborate on social media integration, and participate in engaging activations designed to attract the everyday consumer.

Purchase JETFUEL by visiting www.jetfuelenergy.com, www.vitaminshoppe.com, as well as the more than 700 Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide. For more information about Paige Spiranac visit paigespiranac.com.

About JETFUEL

JETFUEL is an energy and performance brand driven by 25 years of nutrition & supplement experience with a passion to design consumer centric products built by the consumer, for the consumer. The JETFUEL brand name delivers on both a promise to launch energy and performance products to the marketplace but is also fueled by a team of people who believe adamantly in the brand and its core principles. At JETFUEL, we believe everyone has the potential for greatness and when life throws a lot at you, our energy products are there to help you tackle the obstacles that come your way, no matter how big or small. Whether you're an athlete pushing their limits, an employee grinding long hours or a student striving for excellence, JETFUEL is your unwavering companion to help you WIN each and every day. JETFUEL…. Ready. Jet. Go. For more information, please visit https://jetfuelenergy.com/.

About Paige Spiranac

Recognized as the most influential media platform in golf, Paige Spiranac is a social media personality and influencer, model, golf instructor and former professional golfer. Spiranac has surpassed over 11 million followers across her social media channels and holds the number one account in social media engagement and interaction in all of golf. Named by Maxim Magazine as the world’s sexiest woman, Spiranac has shared her timeless beauty and creative brilliance to bring unprecedented attention to golf through her content, digital media initiatives and partnerships. This includes her popular podcast, Playing A Round and her own subscription-based content, “OnlyPaige,” where fans have access to exclusive behind the scenes content from Paige’s life, unique golf instruction, livestreamed Q&A sessions, merch and more. For more information about Paige please visit https://paigespiranac.com/.