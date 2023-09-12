Hyperice Turns up the Temperature on Percussive Massage with Introduction of New Heated Head Attachment

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, today announced the launch of its revolutionary Heated Head Attachment for the popular, award-winning line of Hypervolt percussion massage guns. The Heated Head Attachment combines the benefits of heat with percussion massage, taking warm up and recovery to the next level and providing users with an impressive experience by offering compatibility with all current and previous Hypervolt models across Hyperice’s portfolio.

“The Heated Head Attachment represents an exciting new advancement in recovery technology. By combining heat with our full line of Hypervolt percussion massage devices, we aim to more effectively address muscle tension, stiffness, and discomfort,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “Additionally, the combination of heat + massage just feels amazing for the end consumer. This technology really does take the massage gun experience to all new levels.”

Featuring three levels of heat ranging from 109°F/43°C to 120°F/49°C, the Heated Head Attachment has a battery life of up to 75 minutes on the highest settings and can be charged conveniently with a USB-C cable. By applying heated massage to the treated area, the Heated Head Attachment targets muscle tension, stiffness, and discomfort to promote relaxation, reduce muscle soreness and maintain mobility.

Some of the key benefits of the Heated Head Attachment, which are shown in the Behind the science video, include:

Muscle relaxation: Heat helps relax tight muscles by promoting muscle tissue elasticity and reducing muscle stiffness.

Faster recovery: Heated massage allows essential nutrients and oxygen to reach the muscle tissues more efficiently.

Tension relief: The combination of heat and percussion massage can help alleviate soreness associated with muscle tension or fatigue.

Maintain flexibility: Relaxed muscles tend to be more flexible, making it easier to perform stretching exercises or engage in activities that require a broader range of motion.

Stress reduction: Heat has a soothing and calming effect on the body which can lead to a reduction in stress levels.

“In football, achieving peak performance demands an elevated focus on warm-up and recovery,” said Erling Haaland, Hyperice Athlete-Investor and Premier League Golden Boot winner. “Hyperice's Heated Head Attachment is transforming the way I prepare for training and matches. By combining heat application with the Hypervolt massage gun, it's reimagining my physical preparedness.”

Hyperice is also excited to release an innovative educational content series, available on YouTube and the Hyperice App, to empower Hyperice users with tools to improve their overall wellness, warm-up, and recovery routines. Wellness and performance experts Joe Holder, Betina Gozo, Alex Piccirilli, and Jeremy Walton lead the series, offering personal insights and user-friendly guidance on how to best utilize Hyperice products so that individuals can unlock their complete potential and move better throughout daily activities. This initiative aligns with Hyperice's dedication to offering top-tier resources and guidance to help elevate everyone's physical well-being.

“Being a part of Hyperice's educational series allows me to equip individuals with the information required to enhance their wellness goals and reach their highest capabilities,” said Betina Gozo, Hyperice Performance Expert and Nike Global Trainer. “Within this expert-led content, users can uncover tactics for improving their overall health, refining warm-up practices, and fully tapping into the advantages of warm up and recovery.”

The Heated Head Attachment, which retails for $59, and the full Hypervolt line, which now come in new matte black versions for the Hypervolt 2 and Hypervolt Go 2, are now available for purchase in the US at hyperice.com, online at Best Buy and will be available in global markets later this month.

For more information about Hyperice and its full range of warm up and recovery technology, please visit the website or follow @hyperice on social media channels.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance and workplace wellness on a global scale. For more information, visit hyperice.com.