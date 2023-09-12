Hyatt Regency Brand Expands Footprint with First Property in Panama

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) in collaboration with Hotel Properties of Panama Inc., today announced the planned expansion of the Hyatt Regency brand in the Latin America & Caribbean region with Hyatt Regency Panama City, expected to open in summer 2024. Hyatt Regency Panama City will be the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Panama City and the third Hyatt hotel in Panama. Perfectly situated for business and leisure travelers, the hotel will be in the heart of Panama City’s business district, less than 10 miles from Tocumen International Airport, near the Multiplaza shopping mall and the new Amador Convention Center.

Hyatt Regency Panama City will offer 382 guestrooms and suites spread across two towers, as well as a pool, state-of-the-art gym, variety of restaurants including a wine bar and coffee shop and 20,000 sq ft. of meeting and event space including two ballrooms, an outdoor terrace for events and a Hyatt Regency Broadcast Lounge, allowing guests the option to attend a live conference in a hybrid manner. The hotel’s convenient location in the Panamanian capital will provide easy access to public transportation and area attractions like cinemas, restaurants, retailers, recreational activities and more. Additionally, the hotel is located a short drive from downtown Panama City, both the Pacific and Caribbean coasts, and local attractions such as the Panama Canal, the Casco Viejo neighborhood and the new Fuerte Amador cruise terminal.

Expected to open just in time for the 2024 summer season following an extensive renovation, Hyatt Regency Panama City will mark another milestone in Hyatt’s sustained brand growth strategy in the Latin America and Caribbean region.

“We’ve seen strong demand in travel to Central America, especially as guests, World of Hyatt members and customers seek both relaxing leisure vacations and exciting new options for meetings, events and corporate travel,” said Camilo Bolaños, senior vice president development, Latin America & the Caribbean. “The Hyatt Regency brand was built with guests’ needs in mind, considering every detail and design element, and Hyatt Regency Panama City will give travelers the opportunity to explore an urban destination with deep historic roots while giving them the resources and exceptional service needed to have a seamless, intuitive stay experience.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Hyatt to debut the Hyatt Regency brand in the heart of Panama City,” said Simon Hafeitz, president and director of Hotel Properties of Panama Inc. “Following a multi-million-dollar renovation, Hyatt Regency Panama City will deliver an unrivaled experience tailored to the needs of both business and leisure travelers with multifunctional rooms, notable food and beverage experiences, thoughtful amenities and a sophisticated design.”

Following the property’s expected opening in the summer of 2024, World of Hyatt members will have the opportunity to experience Panama City’s rich history and earn points on stays to use toward free nights, dining, wellbeing experiences and more.

To learn more information about the Hyatt Regency brand, please visit hyatt.com/brands/hyatt-regency.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 230 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 45 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,250 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 76 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt’s Timeless Collection, including in the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove brands; Boundless Collection, including in the Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt® brands; Independent Collection, including in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt® brands; and Inclusive Collection, including in the Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas brands. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 36 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ andLindblad Expeditions. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

