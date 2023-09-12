Circle K Joins Forces with DC to Debut Limited Edition HeroBadge Collectibles

Get ready to don your capes and unleash your superpowers! DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains have arrived at Circle K. Every time a customer spends $10 on qualifying merchandise and fuel now through October 31, 2023, they will receive one of the 24 limited-edition, exclusive “HeroBadge” stickers or patches.* (Graphic: Business Wire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Get ready to don your capes and unleash your superpowers! DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains have arrived at Circle K. Every time a customer spends $10 on qualifying merchandise and fuel now through October 31, 2023, they will receive one of the 24 limited-edition, exclusive “HeroBadge” stickers or patches.*

These stickers, or patches, are washable and collectible. “From Superman’s cape to The Joker’s mischievous grin, HeroBadges perfectly capture the essence of beloved DC characters, and we’re thrilled to give Circle K customers a way to collect and show off their favorites on their water bottles, laptops, phones and more,” said Melissa Lessard, Head of North American Marketing. “This collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Circle K allows people of all ages to express their fandom and spread the excitement with friends and family.”

The fun doesn’t stop there. By scanning HeroBadges on Win.CircleK.com, customers can enter for a chance to win a trip to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood in California or one of the weekly DC Super Hero swag prizes, including items like skateboard decks, exclusive throw blankets, framed wall arts, thermal water bottles and more. Additionally, licensed DC plush toys of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn are available for purchase in select stores.

To start your HeroBadge collection, find and visit your nearest Circle K at CircleK.com.

*While supplies last in store. In-store spend excludes age-restricted items. One free HeroBadge per $10 in single transaction. No purchase necessary for sweepstakes. Offer expires Oct. 31, 2023 and game ends Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (local time). Visit https://www.circlek.com/dc-hero-badge-game-official-rules for full contest rules. Visit https://win.circlek.com/ for additional details.

About Circle K and Parent Company Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 11,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.