Vultr and Virtuozzo Team Up to Provide Scalable and Composable Multicloud Application Management to Service Providers and Enterprises Across the Globe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing platform, announced an expansion of its partnership with Virtuozzo, the full-stack cloud platform orchestrator, to offer Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and enterprise companies high-performance, composable cloud infrastructure, ​​with unified multicloud application management capabilities for critical workloads across the globe.

As MSPs, ISVs, and enterprises expand their cloud infrastructure to support the acceleration and scalability of their critical workloads, they can now opt into Vultr's composable cloud, which includes high-performance cloud compute, cloud GPU, bare metal, and cloud storage worldwide. By expanding workloads to Vultr on the Virtuozzo Application Platform, customers can maximize price-to-performance for their multicloud investments, liberating themselves from cost hikes and vendor lock-in.

Faced with growing IT environment complexity as they undergo modernization and transformation, enterprises are increasingly engaging with MSPs to help design and manage a mix of applications within on-premises and cloud environments (451 Research's Cloud, Hosting & Managed Services Market Monitor), driving the aggregate managed services market to close to $100 billion by 2026. With the adoption of alternative cloud providers surging by nearly double (SlashData), Virtuozzo and Vultr now offer the first multicloud application orchestration on composable cloud infrastructure to power these data-intensive workloads globally.

“We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Vultr. By combining Virtuozzo's expertise in multicloud application management with Vultr's exceptional cloud infrastructure available globally, we are poised to deliver a seamless and powerful solution that meets the dynamic demands of modern businesses,” said Alex Fine, CEO of Virtuozzo. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to unlock new possibilities in efficient and scalable cloud solutions, enabling organizations to optimize their operations and achieve unparalleled success in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

With Vultr's high-performance cloud compute options, seamlessly integrated with Virtuozzo's comprehensive multicloud Application Platform, MSPs, ISVs, and enterprises can now harness the ultimate advantages of multicloud architecture at both the infrastructure and application levels:

Improved Multicloud Flexibility and Scalability: In addition to the diverse array of cloud computing services provided by Virtuozzo, this partnership empowers users to select the highest-performance cloud infrastructure from Vultr. This ensures the ability to scale cloud infrastructure precisely, according to each customer's unique requirements, effortlessly adapting cloud presence to evolving demands and business requirements. Furthermore, the platform facilitates a unified multicloud management interface, automated cross-cloud migration, zero-code change migration of legacy application to the cloud, and streamlining application-level administration in addition to infrastructure control.

"Thanks to our partnership with Virtuozzo, we are extending our global, agile cloud capabilities for managed service providers, software vendors and enterprises with complex infrastructure needs,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Constant, the parent company of Vultr. “Embracing the principle of composability, our expanded partnership now brings a range of latest-generation full-stack cloud compute options to Virtuozzo customers, with fast scale up or down, while only paying for what they use."

Virtuozzo is the latest partner to join Vultr’s Cloud Alliance. Touting a growing ecosystem of partners, including Cloud 66, Backblaze, Nestify, Domino, Zeet, Yext and Console Connect, the Cloud Alliance enables organizations to build custom cloud operations from an ecosystem of enterprise-grade IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS providers, so they can scale and meet their needs at every stage.

To learn more about the Virtuozzo and Vultr partnership, visit: here.

For more information on the Vultr Cloud Alliance, visit: here.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (www.virtuozzo.com) provides end-to-end IaaS and PaaS cloud enablement solutions for service providers, software vendors and enterprises letting them leverage cloud services that are more accessible, more affordable, and easier to use than services based on hyperscale public clouds or legacy enterprise cloud platforms. Virtuozzo’s portfolio has a diverse array of solutions including Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, WordPress-as-a-Service, software-defined storage, cloud database management, and others. Virtuozzo products are used by more than 600 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, and Hosting Providers in 80 countries. Virtuozzo developed the first commercially available container virtualization technology and has contributed to numerous virtualization and open-source projects over the last 22 years. Virtuozzo is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, and has 335 employees across the US, UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky and completely bootstrapped, Vultr has become the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.