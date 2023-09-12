EasyVista Celebrates 14 Years of Successful Partnership with FMX Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyVista, a leading provider of IT service management and operations management solutions, proudly celebrates its ongoing 14-year partnership with FMX Solutions, a value-added reseller of EasyVista.

FMX Solutions has built a reputation for integrity, honesty, and fast response times, making them a trusted partner for organizations seeking to enhance their IT service management capabilities. FMX Solutions provides consulting services, EasyStart Offerings, Predefined Packages and Apps, and Managed Services that are based on best practices.

"We are delighted to celebrate 14 years of a successful partnership with FMX Solutions," said Grant Mitchell, EasyVista's Director of Alliances for North America. "Their commitment to providing high-quality ITSM-ESM consulting services aligns perfectly with EasyVista's mission to empower businesses with innovative solutions for enhanced efficiency and cost reduction."

FMX Solutions has been a loyal partner to EasyVista, even before the company had a presence in North America. FMX recently celebrated its 18th birthday and continues to be a key player in the IT service management space, providing valuable insights and expert guidance to its clients.

Xavier Bougot, FMX Solutions’ CEO stated, "Our 14-year partnership with EasyVista has been instrumental in our growth and success. With EasyVista's robust solutions and our focus on delivering exceptional consulting services, we have been able to support more than 150 clients with EasyVista implementations and our Managed Services."

For more information about EasyVista visit www.easyvista.com.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a leading IT software provider of end-to-end IT solutions including service management, remote support, IT monitoring, and self-healing technologies. EasyVista makes it easy for companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to their IT service, support, and IT operations. Today, EasyVista helps over 3,000+ companies around the world to accelerate digital transformation, empower leaders to improve employee productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase employee and customer satisfaction across financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and other industries. Learn more at www.easyvista.com.

About FMX Solutions

FMX Solutions provides professional ITSM-ESM consulting services that work to improve day-to-day operations efficiency, reduce IT downtimes, and reduce IT and Enterprise related costs. FMX Solutions and its employees operate with integrity and honesty and pride themselves on its fast response times. Learn more at www.fmxsolutions.com.