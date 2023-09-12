Sweetgreen Announces Partnership With Musician and Actress Reneé Rapp

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced its partnership with actress and musical artist Reneé Rapp, to share her signature order with fans. Featuring fresh, craveable ingredients like spicy broccoli, roasted tofu and Sweetgreen’s famous Spicy Cashew Dressing, fans can eat like Reneé Rapp by downloading the SG app and ordering her bowl at Sweetgreen restaurants starting September 13.

Fresh off the release of her debut project “Snow Angel,” which is the biggest solo female debut all-genre album of 2023, the self-appointed Sweetgreen Superfan is peeling back the lid on her hex bowl and sharing her go-to order. Loved for her authentic social media presence, Reneé has built a strong community sharing her life with her fans, including how Sweetgreen fuels her on set, in the studio, or on stage. As someone who “eats a lot of Sweetgreen,” Reneé is excited to bring her custom combination of flavors to the Sweetgreen menu, making her bowl available to fans around the country.

Inspired by her everyday order, The Reneé Rapp Bowl includes crunchy, refreshing ingredients like cucumber, red onion and red cabbage, built on a bed of spring mix with juicy tomatoes and spicy broccoli for an extra zing. The bowl is topped with a scoop of roasted tofu for protein, garnished with cilantro, and dressed in Reneé’s favorite Spicy Cashew Dressing.

“Anyone who knows me knows how obsessed I am with Sweetgreen. The custom bowl became my go-to over the years, both for late nights at the studio or even just quick lunches. I’m thrilled to finally share that order with my fans and Sweetgreen lovers around the country, I hope everyone loves it as much as I do,” said Reneé Rapp.

The partnership, which kicks off alongside Reneé’s sold-out Snow Hard Feelings Tour, also invites fans to enter the Meet & Greens Sweepstakes, for a chance to win a unique concert experience at the Los Angeles, CA and Austin, TX shows. Four fans will be selected at random to receive a set of two free concert tickets with meet and greet passes, in addition to $100 SG credit to fuel up before the event. For a chance to win, fans can visit the Meet & Greens Sweepstakes. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Must be 13+ and reside within 240 miles of Austin or Los Angeles to enter. Ends 9/16. See Official Rules for more info.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Reneé Rapp, an incredibly talented artist and Gen Z icon who brings creativity and personality to everything she creates, including her custom bowl,” said Nathaniel Ru, Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer at Sweetgreen. “The connection between food and music has always been important to Sweetgreen, and we’re excited to celebrate the coming together of our fans.”

The Reneé Rapp Bowl is available for order in the Sweetgreen app for pickup or delivery nationwide from September 13 to October 23. To learn more about Sweetgreen and its menu, and to sign up for Sweetpass, visit the Sweetgreen website. Follow Sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

About Sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day their team members create delicious seasonal meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about Sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.Sweetgreen.com. Follow Sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @Sweetgreen.