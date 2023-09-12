Körber and ProShip Partner to Solve Growing Freight Audit Payment Complexities

HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Körber today announced its partnership with ProShip, a leader in multi-carrier shipping software for enterprise shippers. The partnership will provide real-time, end-to-end visibility across customer networks from execution to post-carrier billing. ProShip’s automated parcel shipping solution integrates with Körber’s market-leading, cloud-based transportation business intelligence product, myShipINFO®, part of the company’s Transportation Spend Optimization (TSO) offering that helps shippers reduce true total transportation spend across all types of freight. It also drives operational improvements throughout supply chain optimization, planning and merchandising processes.

Körber’s business intelligence services provide ProShip customers with comprehensive visibility into their transportation network, role-level optimization, network optimization, automation of transportation finance reporting, automation of carrier score carding and carbon emissions and sustainability reporting. This single solution will provide an all-encompassing view to shipment data including real-time transportation analytics, from execution to post-carrier billing and deep customizations readily available via ProShip’s complex business rule functionality.

“ProShip and Körber provide a single, comprehensive solution to enable deep end-to-end visibility, unveiling and maximizing opportunities for cost savings and driving out waste,” said Sean Elliott, Chief Technology Officer, Körber Supply Chain. “The combined solution’s capabilities turn visibility and analytics into action that empowers supply chain stakeholders from the analyst to executive levels to achieve their three primary goals: reduce transportation costs, reduce transit time, and eliminate non-value-added internal processes.”

“Transportation operations and finance teams grapple with the challenge of securing favorable agreements on capacity and rates from carriers. The complexity of this task highlights the critical role of carrier selection in both cost reduction and risk mitigation,” explained Bill Schroeder, President, ProShip. “By partnering with Kӧrber and combining our advanced parcel rating and shipment execution capabilities with Körber’s ability to simplify the management of transportation spend, we aim to reduce operational risk and optimize technology investments across your supply chain operations.”

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven end-to-end solutions tailored to help manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Fitting any business size, strategy or industry, our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio of software, voice, and robotics solutions – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Conquer supply chain complexity, with Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain-software.com.

About ProShip, Inc.

Making complex parcel shipping challenges simple & cost-effective. ProShip is the most trusted provider of automated multi-carrier shipping software for parcel. With simple carrier connectivity and high flexibility, ProShip enables complex features & functions, such as maintaining compliance, executing multi-carrier rate shopping with unified business logic, and empowering omnichannel fulfillment. Because ProShip integrates with multiple parts of your Enterprise Software Stack (ESS), our multi-carrier shipping solution can automate the supply chain workflow & turn your parcel shipping operation into an efficient powerhouse. For more information, please visit www.proshipinc.com.