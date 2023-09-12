AGCO Welcomes AgRevolution™ Expansion in Harrisburg, Illinois

AGCO dealership AgRevolution announced plans to acquire M&S Implement location in Harrisburg for greater services in southern Illinois subject to completion of due diligence. AgRevolution is a rapidly expanding dealership owned by AGCO that operates seven successful locations throughout western Kentucky and southern Indiana. (Graphic: Business Wire)

AGCO dealership AgRevolution announced plans to acquire M&S Implement location in Harrisburg for greater services in southern Illinois subject to completion of due diligence. AgRevolution is a rapidly expanding dealership owned by AGCO that operates seven successful locations throughout western Kentucky and southern Indiana. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology welcomed the announcement from AgRevolution™ of its intent to expand into Harrisburg, Illinois, through an asset purchase of M&S Implement Company Incorporated of Harrisburg, Illinois, in late October 2023 subject to completion of due diligence. AgRevolution is a rapidly expanding dealership owned by AGCO that operates seven successful locations throughout western Kentucky and southern Indiana. The Harrisburg location will operate under the AgRevolution brand for seamless continuity of sales and services to customers. AgRevolution’s expansion will provide sales and services to southern Illinois farmers for AGCO’s full lineup of popular brands and equipment, including Fendt®, Gleaner®, Massey Ferguson® and Hesston® by Massey Ferguson.

“AgRevolution’s entry into Harrisburg will provide southern Illinois farmers with expanded access to AGCO’s full brand portfolio, including our lineup of award-winning, precision ag solutions from Fendt,” said Stacy Anthony, CEO, AgRevolution. “AgRev’s dedication to customer service and our innovative ways of delivering it are already reshaping ag in western Kentucky and southern Indiana, and we’re confident that growers in the Harrisburg area will find it just as helpful and effective.”

“M&S Implement has greatly enjoyed serving southern Illinois farmers for almost 65 years, and we’re excited about working with AgRevolution for many years going forward,” said Roger Apple, president, M&S Implement Company Incorporated. “Our staff will be working hard to continue providing excellent customer experiences during the transition and beyond, and we're looking forward to being part of the AgRev team.”

AGCO embarked on an ambitious growth plan in North America in 2022 to transform and expand its North American dealership network to meet growing farmer demand and ensure comprehensive access and superior customer experiences of its brands and services. Recent dealership news in North Carolina, Indiana, Nebraska, and Idaho are part of that strategy. Today’s announcement regarding AgRevolution is a key component of AGCO’s plan to meet those goals and deliver access to its well-known products and services to Illinois farmers.

For more information about AgRevolution, go to AgRev.com.

Fendt, Gleaner, Massey Ferguson, and Hesston by Massey Ferguson are registered trademarks of AGCO. AgRevolution is a trademark of AgRevolution LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio, including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting®, and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About AgRevolution

AgRevolution, a wholly owned subsidiary of AGCO Corp., is an agricultural equipment dealership providing industry-leading products and support services to the farming community throughout Kentucky, southern Indiana, and southern Illinois. AgRevolution offers innovative sales and service initiatives and carries Fendt, Gleaner, Massey Ferguson, Hesston by Massey Ferguson, Precision Planting, RoGator/TerraGator, and Sunflower products.