BlueSnap Partners with BigTime Software to Deliver Enhanced Online Payment Experiences for Global Professional Services Organizations

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, has partnered with BigTime Software, the leading operating platform for professional services organizations, to bring online payment and financial management capabilities to customers around the world.

Powered by BlueSnap’s payment processing technology, BigTime will extend the availability of BigTime Wallet, its award-winning payments solution, to small and mid-sized professional services organizations in Canada seeking optimized financial management, streamlined accounts receivable (AR) processes, and efficient online payment capabilities to enhance cash flow and client interactions.

“Even though paper-based checks slow payment and AR processes and present a range of hidden costs and security risks, they continue to be the primary form of payment used by Canada’s professional services companies today,” said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO at BlueSnap. “By enabling the availability of BigTime Wallet in Canada through this partnership, we’re helping BigTime meet the demands of clients in need of modernized, online payment and financial management capabilities.”

BigTime Software provides industry-leading time tracking, billing, and project management software to empower professional services organizations with enhanced operational efficiency. Canadian organizations that adopt BigTime Wallet will be able to leverage BlueSnap technology to process payments via their customers' preferred method, resulting in an improved invoice and billing experience for their clients and an increase in time to revenue. Moreover, Canadian businesses will have the advantage of utilizing a client portal integrated within BigTime, facilitating seamless and secure communication with customers.

According to reports, B2B companies offering multiple payment options within an integrated payments experience can see as much as a 30% boost in revenue. With BigTime Wallet, finance leaders can align automated accounts receivable processes with improved speed, security, and cost-effectiveness to enhance cash flow and drive profit growth. Concurrently, operations and project managers can optimize financial operations for seamless project execution and efficient financial management.

"Simplifying the payment process to expedite cash flow is a shared priority among professional service firms,” said Mark Johnson, Chief Product Officer at BigTime. “Our partnership with BlueSnap now extends this service to Canada, offering fully integrated payments, invoicing, and accounting reconciliation for our customers in that market."

In addition to the existing features available to all BigTime Wallet customers, Canadian organizations will also have access to exclusive benefits such as a Pre-Authorized Debit payment option, which eliminates payment size limits, reduces the likelihood of payment failures, and contributes to a decrease in Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), enhancing financial management and cash flow.

"Upgrading to BigTime was a great step forward in streamlining and modernizing our software landscape. When we heard about Wallet coming to Canada, we were excited,” said Miles A. Purvis, CMSE, President at ProSafe Inc. “We are not a point-of-sale type business, so cash flow is always an ongoing concern. We provide any means we can to make paying an invoice as easy as possible for clients, and we anticipate Wallet becoming another mainstream option."

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments in a better way. Our Global Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for global embedded payments, we offer white-labelled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that supports marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47+ countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com

About BigTime Software

BigTime takes the guesswork out of utilization, capacity planning, and project profitability while driving operational efficiency for professional services organizations. Our award-winning Professional Services Automation software provides project planning, budgeting, time and expense tracking, and invoicing, all backed by powerful reporting and analytics. We help accountants, architects, engineers, IT services firms, and management consultants budget, track, and bill their most important asset: time. To see why thousands of growing professional services organizations rely on BigTime’s cloud-based software to more easily manage their businesses and effectively plan for tomorrow, visit bigtime.net.