Sol-Ark Selects Enteligent’s NMax Rapid Shutdown with Optimization for its DC Module-Level Power Electronics Product Line

MORGAN HILL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solar and energy storage technology firm Sol-Ark has chosen Enteligent’s NMax Rapid Shutdown with Optimization platform for its direct-current (DC) module-level power electronics (MLPE) product line.

Sol-Ark’s 0900-80V, powered by Enteligent, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar adapters with exceptional utility. Recognizing a need in the market, Sol-Ark commissioned the 0900-80V to serve as much more than a rapid shutdown device (RSD). By combining the important safety role of an RSD with additional features around energy optimization and data monitoring, this device serves as a holistic solution for the core needs of Sol-Ark’s customers.

The power optimization functionality of the Sol-Ark 900-80V, powered by Enteligent, is enabled only when necessary, which maximizes energy efficiency, minimizes internal heat generation, and increases device longevity. When shading, snow loads, differing angles of incidence, or other factors cause the output of PV modules to be different, the embedded microprocessor adjusts the current output of that PV module to maximize the Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) both individually and the string as a whole.

Sol-Ark’s testing indicates that the 0900-80V module, powered by Enteligent, provides between 25% and 38% more power during shady conditions compared to competitors’ RSD products.

Panel-level data is transmitted over powerline communications (PLC), providing simple installation without the need for a wireless network or additional wire runs. The data from the panels, which can be viewed on Sol-Ark’s PV Pro monitoring platform or a PC-connected Windows application, enables installers to confirm installation integrity, allows service personnel to troubleshoot performance issues, and empowers homeowners to track the performance of their investment.

“Initially, I was skeptical that panel-level optimization would provide any appreciable benefit over the string-level MPPT of the inverter and the PV module diodes, but once we tested Enteligent’s technology, we knew this product would be a game-changer,” said Tom Brennan, the CEO and CTO of Sol-Ark. “The increased power optimization, the addition of panel-level monitoring, and the unique longevity of this device will provide exceptional benefit for our customers.”

“With Enteligent’s NMax Rapid Shutdown with Optimization solution, Sol-Ark can provide the most comprehensive product on the market to support solar panel installers and give their customers more options at an affordable price point,” said Sean Burke, the CEO and Co-founder of Enteligent. “Sol-Ark’s selection of our optimization platform validates our technology and its ability to increase energy harvesting.”

About Sol-Ark

Sol-Ark is a global energy technology leader. Trusted by the Fortune 50 in telecommunications, retail, big tech, and the largest space agency in the world, Sol-Ark has been solving complex energy challenges with innovation and technology for over a decade. Powered by a vast ecosystem including thousands of distributors, installers, EPCs, integrators, and battery manufacturers, Sol-Ark is transforming energy resilience for homes and businesses. Learn more about Sol-Ark at: https://www.sol-ark.com/

About Enteligent

Enteligent is a California-based developer of smart solar power optimization and solar EV charging technologies that dramatically increase energy utilization, improve returns on energy investments, and enable critical paradigm shifts in how we use energy for the upcoming green electrification revolution. Enteligent’s NMax photovoltaic module power optimizers use smart digital technology to dynamically adjust when to optimize and provide panel-level monitoring data, resulting in greater rooftop yield, more energy harvesting, and higher system reliability. Enteligent’s bidirectional DC solar EV chargers enable direct electrification from clean energy to charge faster and more efficiently, recouping up to 25% of the electricity lost by traditional means. Learn more about Enteligent at: https://enteligent.com/