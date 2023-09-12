Semperis and NTT DATA Protect Identity Systems Before, During, and After Cyberattacks

HOBOKEN, N.J. & PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, to offer security-centric managed services that combine NTT DATA’s business and technology services with Semperis’ comprehensive identity threat detection and response (ITDR) solutions.

Identity systems such as Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Entra ID, used in over 90% of enterprises, are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals. With its multi-layered defense approach before, during, and after an attack, Semperis offers the industry’s most comprehensive security technology for hybrid AD and other identity systems, combined with incident response expertise. Through the partnership with Semperis, NTT DATA’s new offering will help clients address the massive demand for hybrid AD protection.

“Our partnership with NTT DATA will enable more organizations to protect their identity infrastructure from cyberattacks and respond to attacks in progress to minimize damage to their business,” said Dave Evans, Semperis VP of Global Channels and Alliances. “Semperis’ suite of ITDR solutions easily integrates into NTT DATA’s end-to-end Identity & Access Management services, enabling clients to secure and recover their hybrid AD environments.”

Today’s announcement expands Semperis’ global reach and offers NTT DATA clients the most comprehensive defense for on-premises AD and Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) to protect against identity-based attacks. Together, the companies will protect organizations across the identity attack lifecycle with expert breach preparedness and response guidance, purpose-built AD security and recovery solutions, and managed security services for hybrid identity environments.

“Our goal is to help our clients transform their business for success by leveraging advanced digital and IT services, including technology to protect the enterprise against evolving threat actors,” said Dominic Bagnulo, Senior Director Hybrid Cloud and Cybersecurity Portfolio Leader, NTT DATA Services. “Semperis’ ability to restore AD in minutes or hours and real-time rollbacks to changes will help us further strengthen our clients’ security posture. We look forward to helping our clients prevent, mitigate, and recover from identity-related attacks with our comprehensive managed security services.”

For more information about NTT DATA’s comprehensive Cybersecurity portfolio, visit www.nttdataservices.com/cybersecurity.

For more information on Semperis, visit www.semperis.com/.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid Active Directory environments, Semperis’ patented technology protects over 50 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world’s leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (www.hipconf.com) and built the free Active Directory security assessment tools Purple Knight (www.purple-knight.com) and Forest Druid. The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, named to Inc. Magazine’s list of best workplaces for 2023 and 2022, and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner and member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.