Soo Co-Op Credit Union Expands Relationship with MDT, Selects Jack Henry’s Banno

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today shared that Soo Co-Op Credit Union has extended their relationship with MDT and also plans to go live with Jack Henry’s Banno.

Soo Co-Op Credit Union has been live with MDT for nearly 15 years, during which time they’ve almost doubled in size. This next phase of their relationship will maintain this growth focus while also prioritizing navigating the evolving fintech ecosystem and enhancing members’ digital experience. With Banno, the credit union expects to deliver a more modern, robust digital journey for members across mobile and online banking.

“MDT has been a reliable, strategic partner over the years not only because of their robust core platform but because of their experienced, knowledgeable staff; their support has been a valuable part of our success,” said Lynda Ellis, CEO of Soo Co-Op Credit Union. “By relying on MDT to take care of IT maintenance, we have been able to focus on mission critical initiatives such as member service and growth strategy.”

Ellis added, “MDT has always helped us evaluate and vet fintech partners; we’ve benefitted from leveraging many of the CUSO’s partner solutions such as Alogent, Doxim and FedReporter. By launching Banno, we will be able to deliver an innovative experience that meets our members’ evolving expectations while also enabling our employees to be more efficient.”

“We’re proud to be a long-standing partner of Soo Co-Op Credit Union, a credit union that is committed to constantly evolving to best serve their members,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “Over the past decade and a half, we’ve provided the credit union with the technology support they need to meet changing business, regulatory and member service needs. We look forward to continuing our partnership, helping them adopt new technologies and strengthen member relationships while staying true to their mission and values.”

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.