RingCentral Confirms NFP Has Selected Its Cloud Communications Solutions to Power Employee and Customer Engagement

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that NFP has selected RingCentral MVP® (Message Video Phone™) and RingCentral Contact Center™ to power employee and customer engagement. NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor.

Working closely with John Alexander Consulting (JAC), a carrier and cloud-neutral consulting firm, NFP conducted a search to select a secure and integrated communications solution to enable greater mobility for its employees and a best-in-class experience for its customers. To date, NFP has migrated more than 8,000 employees to the RingCentral MVP solution from across the United States, Canada, and EMEA, and more than 600 agents to the RingCentral Contact Center platform.

“RingCentral solutions have played a critical role in our digital transformation — enabling us to achieve frictionless growth with higher productivity,” said Mark Grosvenor, Chief Technology Officer, NFP. “We chose RingCentral because it provides the best integrated telephony solutions, innovative AI tools, and market-leading analytics – all in a secure environment. Most importantly, communications with our clients are now second to none – with RingCentral’s platform and 99.999% availability, there hasn’t been any downtime.”

As an early adopter of hosted voice and collaboration at the enterprise level, NFP runs a sophisticated high-tech environment and is committed to remaining at the forefront of exceptional technology experiences for their employees and customers. With RingCentral MVP and RingCentral Contact Center, NFP will improve their service delivery to exceed customer needs and worldwide industry and regulatory standards, continuing to adhere to stringent compliance requirements for client data management.

Kim Ragland, Technology Operations, NFP, said the company has improved customer experiences by utilizing RingCentral’s unified communications, enhanced contact center, and world-class collaboration to replace disparate platforms in favor of an all-in-one solution. “By consolidating vendors, not only is the user experience improved, but NFP also generated substantial savings,” added Ragland.

“As an extension of NFP’s team, we are deeply versed in their technology strategy and committed to identifying not only the best-performing platform to support their current needs, but also one that addressed economies of scale, rapid installation, and pivotal redirection to match technology evolution,” said Alexis Pomierski, Executive Director at JAC.

Key benefits of RingCentral for NFP include:

Advanced telephony features, including SMS : NFP employees can now use SMS with their clients. With RingCentral, all SMS data is archived and retained centrally and securely as needed for regulatory purposes.

NFP employees can now use SMS with their clients. With RingCentral, all SMS data is archived and retained centrally and securely as needed for regulatory purposes. Integration with Microsoft Teams : NFP employees can boost productivity with RingCentral’s purpose-built experience for Microsoft Teams, leveraging innovative features including voicemail transcription, call recording, bi-directional presence sync, and unified contact search.

NFP employees can boost productivity with RingCentral’s purpose-built experience for Microsoft Teams, leveraging innovative features including voicemail transcription, call recording, bi-directional presence sync, and unified contact search. AI-powered insights : NFP can leverage AI to provide real-time coaching and assistance and help its agents automate mundane tasks so they can focus on complex issue resolution.

NFP can leverage AI to provide real-time coaching and assistance and help its agents automate mundane tasks so they can focus on complex issue resolution. Real-time analytics: With tools to simplify forecasting and better monitor and measure agent performance, NFP leaders can better assist with issue resolution and drive optimal productivity.

“NFP is a true trailblazer bringing industry-leading practices, digital, and data-led disruption to the marketplace. We are excited to be part of NFP’s digital transformation journey,” said Carson Hostetter, Chief Revenue Officer, RingCentral. “By moving to RingCentral, NFP is driving greater operational efficiencies and overall stakeholder engagement, optimizing for impactful business outcomes.”

To learn more about NFP’s implementation of RingCentral solutions, watch the video: https://youtu.be/7syGHFF3Aqw.

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

About JAC

As a carrier and cloud-neutral consulting firm, John Alexander Consulting (JAC) works on behalf of its clients to design, procure, and implement the right combination of carrier solutions best suited to their unique technology environments. JAC has honed its expertise in highly acquisitive holding firms during its years of business.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions that seamlessly combine phone, messaging, video meetings, and contact centers. RingCentral empowers customers with AI-powered conversation intelligence that unlocks insights from their interaction data to accelerate business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

