Arista Appointed by Spark as Private Telecommunications Cloud Networking Provider

AUCKLAND, New Zealand & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data centre, campus and routing environments, announced that it has been appointed by Spark as a private cloud networking provider to support Spark’s data centre networking services for a new private telecommunications cloud platform.

The new private cloud network will host applications to service Spark’s mobile voice and data customers and support Spark’s 5G network rollout, supporting greater flexibility, reliability and scalability for software-defined networks and any underpinning systems.

The private cloud network will be built utilising Arista 7050X switches, the Arista 7358X4 series for high-density 100GbE and 400GbE for data-intensive and high-performance workloads, and the Arista 7280R platform for data centre interconnectivity, all managed via Arista CloudVision®, a turnkey solution for network-wide workload orchestration and workflow automation.

“I am delighted to see Arista contribute to the success of Spark with their 5G deployment programs,” said Mark Foss, Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Marketing at Arista. “We congratulate Spark for setting the pace for innovation and global leadership in next generation communications.”

Mike Roigard, General Manager Service Operations at Spark New Zealand, says Spark is excited to be embarking on a major milestone with Arista, “Spark customers are increasingly experiencing the faster mobile and wireless broadband speeds enabled by Spark’s rollout of 5G coverage nationwide. We will soon commence our 5G standalone network build to unlock the transformative capabilities of 5G – including low latency and advanced capabilities such as network slicing, private networks, and multi-access edge computing. 5G has the potential to create a step change for business and enterprise customers through new use cases that leverage low latency and high throughput, such as enhanced virtual and augmented reality, industrial automation, real-time video analytics with artificial intelligence, digital twins and ‘massive IoT.’”

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

ARISTA and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Spark:

As New Zealand's largest telecommunications and digital services company, Spark’s purpose is to help all of New Zealand win big in a digital world. Spark provides mobile, broadband, and digital services to millions of New Zealanders and thousands of New Zealand businesses. www.sparknz.co.nz