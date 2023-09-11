Japan Youth Gamers Report 2023: Most Youth Gamers Play on Console (72%) Followed by Mobile (64%) and PC (15%) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Japan Youth Gamers" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive report examines Japanese youth gamers and their parents' opinions toward video games. It reveals how Japanese youth behavior differs from that of older gamers in several realms such as eSports, game discovery, and game choices. Additionally, it explores device preferences, gaming time, game live streaming, opinions on game regulations, and game addiction issues - a primary concern among Japanese parents. The report covers gamers who are 6-18 years old and play games for at least 1 hour per week.

The Japan Youth Gamers report offers actionable insights and recommendations to help you tailor your strategies and effectively target this key market segment, ensuring you maximize your share of the current and future market opportunities.

Key Takeaways:

Most youth gamers play on console (72%) followed by mobile (64%) and then PC (15%). Parents favor consoles due to increased visibility and control over gaming content compared to other platforms.

Youth gamers play an average of 8 hours per week on mobile, compared to 6.5 hours on PC and console.

Japanese youth are more receptive than adult gamers to foreign game titles, esports, game live streaming, and VTubers. Nearly 46% of Japanese youth are drawn into esports and competitive games, compared to 12% of overall Japanese gamers.

Premium games still play a large role in Japan, primarily due to the popularity of consoles, and are the most popular individual purchase made by youth gamers.

Parents of Japanese youth are generally accepting of video games as a means of entertainment and are more likely to be gamers themselves.

The majority of both parents and youth in general believe that control over children's game time should be managed by each family, rather than by the government or game companies, with 66.9% of parents and 45.8% of youth agreeing with this.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

Key Growth Drivers & Inhibitors for Gaming Among Youth

3. Overview of Youth Population and Youth Gamers in Japan

Overall Population Trends and Youth Population in Japan

4. Youth Gamers in Japan: Methodology and Market Model

Market Model and Methodology Sources

Number of Japanese Youth Gamers by Age, Gender, and Platforms

5. Youth Gamer Profile and Behavior

Highlights of Youth Gaming Behavior

Most Popular Gaming Platforms

Gaming Behaviors and Influencing Factors

Popular Titles by Platforms

Perception of Gaming-related Companies and Game-related IPs

In-Game Purchases and Spending Behavior

6. A Day in The Life of Japanese Youth

Overview of Typical Daily Activities of Japanese Youth on School and Non-School Days

Preferred Leisure Activities Apart from Video Games

Allowance For Gaming

7. Youth Opinion on Esports and Game Livestreaming

Engagement with Esports

Engagement with Game Livestreaming (including Livestreamers or VTubers)

8. Parents' General Opinion Towards Gaming

Familiarity with Gaming

Opinions Towards Gaming Personally and Gaming Among Youth

Familiarity with Parental Controls

Opinions on STEM-Related Gaming Professions

9. Opinions on Game Regulations and Addiction

Related Regulation on Youth's Gaming Time

Opinions on Game Regulations, CERO Game Ratings, and Game Addiction

Game Addiction and Antisocial Behaviors in Japan

10. Developer Actions to Succeed with Japan's Youth Gamers

Companies Mentioned

Bandai Namco

Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA)

Dentsu

Disney

DreamHack

Gakken Institute of Education

Japan esports Union (JeSU)

Japan Online Game Association (JOGA)

Konami

Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)

Mobile Content Forum (MCF)

NASEF

National Institute for Educational Policy Research

Nifty

Nintendo

NTT

Riot Games

Sega

Sony

Sony Music Entertainment

Statistics Japan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlomhr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.