Amprius Unveiled Revolutionary Battery Pack in Partnership with Tenergy at CUAV Las Vegas

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced that its high-energy density cells have been integrated into a state-of-the-art battery packs produced by Tenergy, a pioneer in providing total power solutions for the rechargeable battery market.

Unveiled to significant attendee interest last week at the Commercial UAV Expo (“CUAV”) in Las Vegas, the Tenergy x Amprius battery offers a 31% reduction in weight while still carrying a 6% greater energy than other comparable packs.

“Through our partnership with Tenergy, customers can purchase this drop-in pack solution immediately, allowing end users to solve for longer range or additional payload. Amprius remains committed to delivering high-performance batteries crucial for powering advanced electric aviation missions and is collaborating with Tenergy to develop and release additional pack offerings,” said Kang Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Amprius. “While our advanced silicon anode cells have been commercially available to customers since 2018, this marks the first integrated pack available using our advanced cells, targeted to address the demands of the UAS market.”

Available commercially now for delivery, this next-generation battery pack is designed to enable increased adoption in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (“UAS”) market which is estimated to reach $38B by 2025.

“We have been eagerly awaiting batteries of this caliber to be released into the market. Amprius is the only manufacturer providing proven next-generation cells with unparalleled flight time and flight range thresholds transforming performance metrics that will take UAS industry to new heights,” said Jason Li, CEO of Tenergy. “The collaboration on this drop-in battery pack provides significant advantages to how drones can perform.”

Upgrade Energy CEO Matthew Barnard added: "The new Amprius silicon anode batteries represent a leap forward not only for UAS performance but also for the entire battery industry. Amprius' new silicon anode will enable longer flights, reduced environmental impact, and greater operational efficiency, setting a new standard for both UAS capabilities and the future of battery technology."

The Commercial UAV Expo is an annual event for the commercial drone community to hear about new opportunities and challenges being addressed in the market. Participants included representatives and potential customers from many different industries. Parties interested in the Amprius x Tenergy battery pack offering ranged from UAS startups to government agencies.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius recently entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

About Tenergy

Tenergy Corporation was established in 2004 in the heart of Silicon Valley, California. As a pioneer in providing total power solutions, Tenergy has enjoyed rapid growth by working closely with our customers to develop comprehensive battery and charger products. Tenergy serves a worldwide spectrum of industry clients through technical strength and innovative products. Our customers benefit from Tenergy’s broad product and technical capabilities in NiMH, Li-Ion, Li-Polymer, LiFePO4, NiCd batteries, chargers, power management, and other emerging power technologies. Tenergy products touch a wide variety of products in the rechargeable battery market, including industrial, consumer products, storage, transportation, medical, communication, military, and many other special applications.

About Upgrade Energy

Upgrade Energy is a battery pack and BMS design and assembly company, enabling the world's best cells with smart battery technology to push the envelope of UAV performance.

