Hollard Deploys Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud for Seamless Omnichannel Claims Experience

SYDNEY & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hollard Insurance Company Pty Ltd (Hollard) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announce that Hollard, one of Australia’s top five general insurers, has implemented Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power its claims management system, which supports its intention of offering a seamless omnichannel digital experience to brokers and customers.

ClaimCenter replaces multiple legacy claims processing platforms and will enable Hollard to quickly adapt to changing market demands and simplify its IT operations, by leveraging ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud.

In addition, Guidewire Cloud Data Access, ProducerEngage, CustomerEngage, and the Australia Goods and Services Tax for Claims capability have also been implemented. These systems combined provide Hollard with near real time access to data.

“We want to be the insurance partner of choice for Australia’s iconic brands,” said Hollard Chief Executive Officer Paul Fahey. “In order to move forward, we realised we needed to optimise our digital capability, and improve scalability, and efficiency. We looked for an elite partner to work with to build our single claims platform, enabling the experiences we want to deliver to our brokers and customers. Guidewire was the solution of choice and is helping us get there quickly.”

Hollard Chief Transformation Officer Jamie Smith said, “Guidewire provides us with a solid foundation that allows us to devote less time to system maintenance and focus on offering our people, brokers, and customers a much better user experience to retain and grow our business.”

“Within the first four weeks of rolling out Release 2 to our direct partners, we have seen a significant reduction in the time to lodge a claim. This is a phenomenal result on a new system, with the teams still learning the full capabilities of ClaimCenter,” said Hollard Chief Operating Officer Paige Vincent. “We have seen the continued benefits in our broker book, with customer experience improving significantly over the last 12 months since launching our first release. Our teams are excited about the ongoing opportunities that come with using an elite claims platform like ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to support our brokers and customers when they need us most.”

“We congratulate Hollard on transforming its claims operations with Guidewire Cloud and are thrilled to be their strategic partner,” said Guidewire Chief Customer Officer Christina Colby. “We look forward to continuing to play an expanded role in enabling Hollard to continue its commitment to innovation and to delivering great insurance solutions to meet Australians’ dynamic insurance needs.”

Hollard initially implemented ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud in July 2022 across its personal lines broker business. The move to ClaimCenter is part of a broader business transformation that was recognised by a 2022 Guidewire Innovation Award; learn more about it here.

About Hollard

Established in 1999, The Hollard Insurance Company Pty Ltd (Hollard) and its related entities are part of the Hollard International Group of companies, operating in Australia and New Zealand. Hollard Insurance Partners Limited (formerly Commonwealth Insurance Limited) became part of the Group from October 2022. Hollard underwrites a broad range of general insurance products, including motor, home, contents, business, bicycle and pet; both directly and through partnerships. It is a top five insurer in Australia and is independent and privately owned. Hollard works in proud partnership with a range of leading direct insurance brands as well as broker businesses to bring to market an innovative range of insurance products to serve a wide range of customer needs. Hollard prides itself on the calibre and capability of its people, on being a positive business with an unrelenting focus on diversity and inclusion, and on building collaborative partnerships.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,600+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/

