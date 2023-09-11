As Covid Spikes Across the U.S. It’s Important to Remember Parents Have Options

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With COVID numbers rising across the U.S., many parents with school-aged children are asking the same question – this again?

As the 2020 global pandemic showed us, parents need to expect the unexpected, and many need to move quickly in order to provide a consistent quality education for their children. In a survey conducted by Stride in 2021, over 90% of parents agreed that their children should have multiple options if ever faced with this issue again.

When it comes to online learning options, data shows that parents want to go with an expert. More than two-thirds of parents indicated they would consider a more established online option for their child over their public school’s solution.

Concerned with grades of course, parents are afraid that many students at traditional schools suffered from the ‘COVID slide.’ A recent report shows that students at Stride K12-powered schools maintained or progressed further than their peers.

Older students who have spent years dealing with this issue are ready to shift quickly as well, factoring this new reality into their college choices, and even their career decisions.

But one thing has remained clear throughout this pandemic and that is the increased demand for online school services. K12’s commitment to education makes these abrupt changes in families’ lives much easier to cope with. From the equipment provided, to the personal support students and parents receive, K12 families are relieved to have found a trusted option where their kids can thrive.

For more information on a K12-powered school in your state, please visit www.k12.com.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.