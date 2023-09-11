Worldplay Forges Groundbreaking Partnerships to Revolutionize Streaming of College and High School Sports Across Canada

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldplay, a leader in online sports streaming solutions, is delighted to announce its strategic partnerships with key organizations that are shaping the future of college and high school sports streaming in Canada. These collaborations include (i) the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) (ii) Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) (iii) the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) and (iv) the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA), as well as a rapidly growing number of high schools and sports organizations across the country.

In addition to our Canadian partnerships, Worldplay is proud to support amateur sports across North America, currently partnering with organizations in 18 U.S. states. Our mission is to empower school and sports organizations to achieve 'the art of the possible,' by enabling them to cultivate and grow their own online sports network into highly engaging communities of athletes, coaches, families and fans both in Canada and internationally.

Worldplay applauds the courage and vision of these organizations as they venture into establishing their own sports networks, recognizing their dedication to the growth and development of amateur sports – particularly in Canada.

In addition to school sports, Worldplay partners with a number of sport organizations such as Hockey Canada, the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL), Alberta Soccer Association, and numerous other amateur sports associations across the country.

Our versatile video platform, Vidflex™, caters to a diverse range of sports, offering coverage from various athletic disciplines. This broad array of sports ensures that fans from all corners of the sports world can enjoy high-quality live streaming from our partners.

Terry Mochar, CEO of Worldplay, stated, “The significance of our collaborative efforts with our Canadian partners cannot be overstated. It’s more than just technology. We are actively working to build a stronger, more vibrant sports community in our own country that supports not only sports excellence but also athlete health and wellness.”

Worldplay is committed to innovating alongside our partners, empowering them with the latest technology and tools to elevate their sports streaming initiatives. Together, we are transforming the landscape of sports broadcasting in Canada, creating new opportunities for fans, athletes, and organizations.

“Worldplay's reach extends far beyond North American borders, with viewing audiences spanning 150 countries and streaming millions of hours of sports content annually,” said Terry Mochar. “Our Vidflex platform helps connect athletes to their family and friends across the country and abroad, and we are excited to be bringing sports streaming to all areas of the globe.”

Worldplay is excited to be part of revolutionizing sports streaming in Canada through our comprehensive full-service solution – integrating streaming capabilities with world-class service and support. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the world of Canadian amateur sports, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this video transformation.

[Worldplay's partnership with OCAA was discussed in a recent press release, available at https://www.ocaa.com/sports/general/2023-24/releases/09062023ocaalive]