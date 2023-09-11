Heritage Landscape Supply Group announces expansion in California and Hawaii with the acquisition of The Urban Farmer Store

MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heritage Landscape Supply Group (“Heritage”) announced today that it has acquired The Urban Farmer Store (“UFS” or the “Company”), a full-service distributor of irrigation, lighting, and other landscaping products. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, UFS was founded in 1981 by Tom Bressan and is owned and operated today by Matt Fay and Adrian Smith. The Company operates out of 4 facilities, 3 in the Bay Area and 1 in Honolulu, and currently employs a team of 30 people. Matt & Adrian will continue to lead the Company’s dedicated team, ensuring continuity and consistency for customers, suppliers, and employees.

Chris McMurrough, COO of Heritage, commented, “We are truly excited to welcome The Urban Farmer Store to the Heritage family. The Company’s inimitable branch footprint in metro San Francisco and newest location in Hawaii, the first in the state for Heritage, make this a very compelling partnership. UFS has garnered an extremely loyal customer base over the years due to its fanatical service and product expertise, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for our combined operation.”

Matt Fay and Adrian Smith, owners of the Company, commented, “The Urban Farmer Store has flourished over its 40+ year history by developing and retaining the industry’s most knowledgeable staff and offering only the highest-grade professional products. We are thrilled to be joining the growing Heritage family of companies and firmly believe that their entrepreneurial business model and commitment to taking care of their people make Heritage the ideal steward for the next chapter of UFS’ future.”

About Heritage Landscape Supply Group

Heritage Landscape Supply Group’s vision is to grow by forming a network of the best independent distributors to provide exceptional customer service while increasing our value as a trusted growth partner to top manufacturers in the industry. Our mission is to help our family of companies achieve new heights and provide opportunities for all employees to grow, thrive, and advance with the company for decades to come. We currently operate under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 210 locations across 35 states. Heritage Landscape Supply Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of SRS Distribution Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing privately held wholesale distributors in the United States.