DirectMed Parts & Service Announces Partnership and Investment in Technical Prospects

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DirectMed Parts & Service (“DirectMed”), a leading medical imaging parts, systems, and service company, and portfolio company of NMS Capital (“NMS”), announced today that it has acquired Technical Prospects, LLC (“Technical Prospects” or the “Company”), a leading provider of parts, training, and support for medical imaging equipment.

Founded by former Siemens engineer Robert Probst, the Company has operated from its facility in Appleton, WI serving customers across the US and internationally for nearly 30 years. Since the company’s founding in 1997, Technical Prospects has been the leading parts supplier for Siemens imaging equipment, with coverage across multiple modalities. Today, the business provides timely, cost-effective parts, training, and service solutions, driven by a continued commitment to quality and dedication to customer service. Technical Prospects is led by President & CEO, Jeremy Probst, who has spent 20+ years in the medical imaging and engineering field.

“From our initial discussions with the DirectMed team, it was clear how closely our missions aligned to extend the life of medical imaging equipment and lower costs for healthcare providers,” said Technical Prospects President & CEO Jeremy Probst. “This partnership with DirectMed will provide Technical Prospects with expanded resources to deliver an even higher level of service and expertise to our customers. This will include a greater breadth and depth of parts, full systems, and technical support. After almost 30 years of independent operations, we are excited to partner with DirectMed for our next chapter of growth.”

Brad de Koning, President & CEO of DirectMed commented, “The team at DirectMed has long viewed Technical Prospects as the leading aftermarket Siemens imaging parts and service company in the U.S. The opportunity to partner with them supports our vision of becoming the most trusted resource in aftermarket diagnostic imaging equipment. We are all very excited to begin working with Jeremy and the Technical Prospects staff and expanding the DirectMed breadth of capabilities. There will be no immediate changes to the Technical Prospects brand, the Appleton operations, or the level of commitment to their customer base.”

David Peterson, Managing Director at NMS, stated, “This partnership brings significant expertise and technical depth within the Siemens arena into the DirectMed family. Technical Prospects was a high priority opportunity from NMS’ initial investment in DirectMed, and we are very excited to be partnering with Jeremy and the Technical Prospects team. NMS and DirectMed look forward to continuing to pursue opportunistic partnerships to accelerate our growth.”

Greenberg Traurig provided legal advice to DirectMed. DeBruin & Associates served as financial advisor to Technical Prospects, and Godfrey & Kahn provided counsel.

About Technical Prospects:

Technical Prospects is the leading supplier of aftermarket parts, training, and service to medical imaging equipment, with a focus on Siemens equipment. The Company offers parts and coverage across multiple modalities, including CT, MRI, Cath-Angio, C-Arms, general X-ray, ultrasound, and mammography. Technical Prospects was founded in 1997 by Robert Probst, and currently operates under President & CEO Jeremy Probst from its facility in Appleton, WI. For additional information on Technical Prospects, please visit the firm's website at technicalprospects.com.

About DirectMed:

DirectMed is a leading aftermarket diagnostic imaging parts, systems, and service provider. With over 60,000 parts in stock, the company repairs, supports and sells GE, Siemens, Philips and Canon/Toshiba MRI and CT parts to healthcare networks, imaging centers and independent service organizations ("ISOs") around the world. DirectMed also owns LBN Medical ApS, based in Aalborg, Denmark, a leading reseller of aftermarket medical imaging equipment and parts to customers around the world and ScanMed, LLC, a leader in MRI coil design, manufacture, and repair. For more information, visit the website www.DirectMedParts.com.

About NMS Capital:

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is an experienced private equity firm managing assets in excess of $1.5 billion. Since inception, NMS has partnered with management teams in over 115 investments and follow-on acquisitions across defined investment themes within the Business Services and Healthcare Services industries. The firm’s principal strategy is to create long-term value by providing strategic and operational resources to growth-oriented companies led by founders or experienced management teams. NMS has successfully built industry leading lower middle market companies in defensible and scalable end markets by accelerating organic and acquisition-driven growth.

For additional information on NMS, please visit the firm’s portfolio page. Follow NMS Capital on www.linkedin.com/company/nms-capital.