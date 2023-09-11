Pape-Dawson Engineers, LLC Announces Investment in Houston-Based Firm Costello, Inc.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pape-Dawson Engineers has partnered with Costello as part of its strategy to grow its industry-leading civil engineering practice within Texas and across the United States.

Established in 1991, Costello is a Houston-based civil engineering and surveying firm with 195 employees between Houston and Austin. The firm’s impressive resume includes numerous water and wastewater facilities, master drainage plans, residential developments, and transportation projects. The partnership brings expanded capabilities to Pape-Dawson clients, including landscape architecture and structural services.

“Costello’s reputation in the civil engineering industry and its consistent status as one of Houston’s Best Places to Work are both testaments to the values and success of the company’s leadership,” said Pape- Dawson CEO, Sam Dawson. “This partnership provides added resources and expertise to better serve our combined client base in one of the largest cities in the nation.”

“Costello is thrilled to join the Pape-Dawson family,” said Dustin O’Neal, President/CEO of Costello. “We are excited to expand our capabilities, strengthen our commitment to serving our clients, and provide even more opportunities to our outstanding team members. Together, we are the premier firm in the state of Texas.”

About Pape-Dawson

Founded in 1965, Pape-Dawson Engineers, LLC is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. With more than 1,100 professionals, the firm provides a comprehensive range of services, including civil engineering, environmental, and surveying services for development and critical infrastructure projects. The firm’s network of engineers, surveyors, technicians, landscape architects, environmental specialists, biologists, planners, and construction management professionals produce projects that impact both the quality of life and economic opportunities in the communities they serve. To learn more, visit www.pape-dawson.com.

Pape-Dawson announced a strategic partnership with Palm Beach Capital earlier this year. For more information on partnering with Pape-Dawson, contact Brian Kirkpatrick, Director of Corporate Development (561) 644-4517.