CORRECTING and REPLACING Ecological Improvements Breaks Boundaries with Achievements in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

ECOLOGICAL IMPROVEMENTS BREAKS BOUNDARIES WITH ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2023

Ecological Improvements, the leading erosion control company, is excited to announce its outstanding achievements and continuous expansion during the first half of 2023. With a rapidly growing client base and an increasing interest from prestigious golf courses, property management companies, and HOA's, Ei is solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the field of erosion control solutions.

Throughout the first two quarters of the year, Ei has successfully onboarded more than a dozen new clients, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Remarkably, Ei's appeal has extended beyond its traditional erosion control business clientele, attracting attention from clients seeking labor staffing as well.

This surge of interest in EI's human resources business is proof of the companies adaptive capabilities, and its ability to thrive amidst evolving market demands. Ei's ability to expand across multiple states stands as a testament despite the many challenges of effectively enhancing labor pools.

"We are thrilled by the exceptional growth and diversification we have experienced in the first half of this year," expressed Jose Goldner, Executive Chairman of Ei.

"The response we have received from the Carolinas has been overwhelmingly positive. By controlling erosion early on, we can significantly mitigate future liabilities, ultimately saving golf courses and HOA's thousands of dollars in damages."

Ei has already secured over $15 MM in revenue for 2024, and this year is projected to finish with over 3.5 MM in revenue.

About Ei

Ei is a leading provider of erosion control solutions, specializing in high-end golf courses and HOA's facing erosion challenges in lakes, ponds, and rivers.

With Ei's team of industry experts and strategic partnerships, the company is rapidly establishing itself as the trusted source for erosion issues on a national scale.

The company's cutting-edge technologies and unwavering commitment to excellence have earned recognition and trust from clients nationwide.