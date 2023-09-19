Investor.com Welcomes StockTrader.com Into Its Domain

ROYAL OAK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today personal finance website investor.com debuted a new hub dedicated to helping active investors navigate the twists and turns of online trading. How-to guides, best-of roundups, stock trading tips and educational resources formerly housed on the highly regarded site StockTrader.com now live on investor.com. The addition of content written for and by self-directed investors further enhances investor.com’s mission to provide clarity around financial products and services for all Americans.

Blain Reinkensmeyer, co-founder of both StockTrader.com and investor.com and head of product at parent company Reink Media Group, said he is delighted to share unbiased advice and insights with all who are interested in investing.

“While offers to sell the site have come about, I knew that, ultimately, I’d want Reink Media to be the owner,” Reinkensmeyer said. “Knowing the site will become a part of investor.com, serving as the foundation for its new stock trading vertical, is incredibly exciting. No question, investor.com is the best ‘forever’ home for my original editorial roots.”

Reinkensmeyer launched StockTrader.com in 2006 as a blog to share market news, analysis and education. It grew into a respected resource for traders of all levels. In 2021, he sold ownership of the site to Reink Media Group, which he and his brother founded. Today, StockTrader’s content is produced by a team of experts in trading, investing, educating and digital publishing.

Investor.com was launched in 2018 as a consumer advocacy project to help Americans research and compare financial advisors. That original mission has expanded to include offering robust tools and personal-finance content to help Americans live their best financial lives, with topics including how to work with financial advisors, plan for retirement, invest, manage credit, choose a credit card and more.

About Reink Media Group

Reink Media Group, LLC (RMG) is a privately held Michigan-based company founded in February 2009, with a mission to provide financial education and advice that puts people first before profits. RMG properties include investor.com, StockBrokers.com and ForexBrokers.com, among others.

RMG and each of its domains are B Corp™ certified.