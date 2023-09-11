Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces Anthem Link Virtual First Health Plans, Helping Members Access Convenient, Affordable Care Options

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana today announced its Anthem Link Virtual First health plans to eligible members in select commercial health plans. These plans give individuals affordable access to virtual care options, including access to a symptom checker driven by artificial intelligence, routine wellness care, and chronic condition management, along with behavioral healthcare.

“These Anthem Link Virtual First plans are part of our ongoing efforts to introduce innovative services to our members that provide convenient healthcare on their terms through a range of options including virtual care, such as video visits with providers, and in-person care – making healthcare more convenient,” said Beth Keyser, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana.

Through Anthem’s digital health platform, Anthem Link Virtual First health plans can connect care data from various visits and providers throughout the healthcare system. In many cases, interoperability – or the ability to exchange data – allows care data to move between virtual first providers, in-person doctors, and specialists more seamlessly. This helps enhance the healthcare experience for consumers by reducing redundancies as people go from one care setting to another and, as appropriate, giving providers easier access to previous health information. The Anthem Link Virtual First plan is accessible through the Sydney HealthSM app. Members can access benefits, cost transparency tools, and resources they need 24/7.

Members can expect virtual first plans offered by their employers that provide a variety of cost-share options including no-coinsurance for virtual care, guiding members to more affordable, high-quality digital care. In addition to having convenient access to virtual care, members can also see in-person doctors and specialists in Anthem’s broad network of providers.

“Anthem Link Virtual First plans make it easier to fit healthcare services into members’ increasingly busy schedules and align with the more consumer-centric experiences people have in other areas of their lives. To be a lifetime trusted health partner, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield designed these plans to help members take charge of their health, improve access, and offer an integrated approach to care through a more seamless, member-focused digital experience,” added Keyser.

Anthem Link Virtual First plans will be available to eligible members enrolled in Anthem’s large group fully insured and self-insured plans starting January 1, 2024.

