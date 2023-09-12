PowerSchool and EAB Partner to Simplify College Admissions and Expand College Access for Millions of Students

FOLSOM, Calif. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, and EAB, the leading provider of higher education research, technology, and enrollment solutions, today announced a partnership to provide high school students easy access to proactive offers of college admission and financial aid.

The partnership expands the availability of EAB’s student-college matching technology, Concourse, to the more than three million high school juniors and seniors who use PowerSchool Naviance CCLR to prepare for college and careers. Beginning in 2024, Naviance students will be able to easily create anonymous profiles and receive direct offers of college admission and scholarships—with no applications required. Both Concourse and Naviance feature strong privacy controls to protect students searching for colleges and scholarships.

“We’ve seen firsthand the difficulties many students face during the college admission process,” said Amy Reitz, Group Vice President of Product at PowerSchool. “We’re thrilled to partner with EAB to make college admissions more accessible for more students, driving equity and support for historically underserved students.”

Around 40 percent of US high school students have access to Naviance. Naviance provides a comprehensive postsecondary planning solution for districts, schools, students, and parents. Even with strong supports in place, applying to college can still be costly and cumbersome for many students—particularly students from families with lower incomes or those who are the first in their families to attend college. As a result, many eligible and interested students opt out of the college application process each year.

“EAB is committed to helping colleges recruit diverse classes of students through best-in-class technology such as Concourse and initiatives such as College Greenlight that help underserved students access higher education,” said Chris Marett, President of EAB Enrollment Solutions. “We are excited to extend the availability of Concourse to reach even more students—and make it simple and seamless for those students to get proactive offers of college admission and aid.”

Since 2020, higher education institutions have used Concourse to make almost 60,000 admission offers—and offered more than two billion dollars in financial aid—to students. Students do not need to apply or pay an application fee to participate. Fast Company recently named EAB’s reverse admissions solution a 2023 World Changing Idea.

“By enabling more direct outreach to high schools and community organizations, this partnership with PowerSchool and Naviance will enhance our efforts to help millions of students pursue their postsecondary aspirations,” Marett continued.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to empower educators, administrators, and families to ensure personalized education for every student journey. PowerSchool offers end-to-end product clouds that connect the central office to the classroom to the home with award-winning products including Schoology Learning and Naviance CCLR, so school districts can securely manage student data, enrollment, attendance, grades, instruction, assessments, human resources, talent, professional development, special education, data analytics and insights, communications, and college and career readiness. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students in more than 90 countries and over 16,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States. Learn more at www.powerschool.com.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. *Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About EAB

At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We work with more than 2,500 institutions to drive transformative change through data-driven insights and best-in-class capabilities. From kindergarten to college to career, EAB partners with leaders and practitioners to accelerate progress and drive results across enrollment, student success, institutional strategy, and data analytics. We work with each partner differently, tailoring our portfolio of research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions to meet the unique needs of every leadership team, as well as the students and employees they serve. Learn more at eab.com.