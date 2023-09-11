Cedar Fair Parks Win Three Golden Ticket Awards for 2023

SANDUSKY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced it has earned three honors in Amusement Today’s annual Golden Ticket Awards (GTA).

Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels, Texas, was recognized as the “World’s Best Water Park” for an unprecedented 25th time. Schlitterbahn is an iconic Central Texas property best known for its unique spring-fed river setting and German heritage. With 51 attractions across 70 acres, Schlitterbahn remains a fan favorite and a one-of-a-kind family waterpark and resort experience.

In addition, Carowinds, which straddles the border of North Carolina and South Carolina, took home the highly coveted “Best Steel Coaster” for its giga coaster Fury 325, marking the eighth time it has won a Golden Ticket. Carowinds also snagged the Turnstile Award for Aeronautica Landing, which opened earlier this year and was inspired by the spirit of adventure and innovation that made world history in the Carolinas. The Turnstile Award is chosen by Gary Slade, Amusement Today publisher.

Presented annually, the prestigious GTA recognizes excellence in the amusement park industry. The awards are calculated from an international poll conducted by Amusement Today, an Arlington, Texas-based publication that covers amusement and water park news and trends.

“Making people happy is what our parks do best, so it’s always tremendously gratifying when our commitment to serving guests is recognized and celebrated,” said Richard A. Zimmerman, Cedar Fair’s president and chief executive officer. “A total of 22 rides, attractions, events and leaders throughout Cedar Fair’s portfolio of amusement parks and waterparks were recognized by the Golden Ticket Award in 2023, and we salute these parks for consistently delivering amazing experiences to guests of all ages.”

Once again, Fury 325 at Carowinds won the GTA for best steel coaster. The coaster has won top honors for best new ride and best steel coaster since its debut in 2015. Cedar Point’s Steel Vengeance finished second and Millennium Force finished fourth in the “Best Steel Coaster” category. Other Cedar Fair coasters in the top 10 spots were King Dominion’s Intimidator 305 (#9) and Cedar Point’s Maverick (#10).

Three Cedar Fair wooden coasters were again voted into the “Best Wooden Roller Coasters” category, including The Beast (#6) and Mystic Timbers (#7) at Kings Island, and GhostRider (#9) at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

Other notable rankings from the Golden Ticket Awards:

Best Park: #5, Kings Island

Best Kids Area: #2, Kings Island; #3, Canada’s Wonderland; #5, Carowinds

Best Halloween: #2, Knott’s Berry Farm

Best New Coaster: #5, Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun

Best Christmas Event: #4, Kings Dominion

Best Water Ride in a Park: #4, Timber Mountain Log Ride at Knott’s Berry Farm

Best Show: #2, Summerbration at Cedar Point; #4, Wave the Dead, Cedar Point; #5 (tie) Retrospect, Carowinds

Leadership: #4, Mike Koontz, Kings Island vice president and general manager

