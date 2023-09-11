SAIC to Modernize U.S. Space Force Ground Based Radar Maintenance and Sustainment Services

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced that it has been awarded a $574 million contract with the United States Space Force (USSF) to support its Ground Based Radar Maintenance and Sustainment Services (GMASS). Under SAIC’s leading system integration services and expertise, GMASS provides an opportunity to augment Space Domain Awareness by leveraging the capabilities inherent in ground-based radars to better meet the needs of warfighters who detect, track and defeat missile threats.

“SAIC’s continued work with Space Force is a true testament to the valuable support we bring to the agency on its modernization journey,” said Michael LaRouche, president, National Security and Space at SAIC. “Our integrated roadmap and work alongside our partners will advance innovation and encourage customer mission success. We look forward to showcasing our comprehensive depth of expertise and capabilities and further aligning to the GMASS key objectives and needs.”

Under the contract, SAIC will provide ongoing sustainment and modification of the GMASS contract-covered systems, including Upgraded Early Warning Radars (UEWR), the Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System (PARCS) and all associated systems and equipment.

In addition to sustaining operational capabilities, the contract will also utilize an integrated roadmap to highlight incremental opportunities and areas for innovation to promote backlog items and improve operational efficiencies. Through this work, SAIC will help further modernize critical missile warning and Space Domain Awareness radars for key Space Force missions.

SAIC has named L3Harris as an exclusive team member on the contract as a strategic partnership across the GMASS program.

This contract aligns with SAIC’s strategy to focus on Growth and Technology Accelerants in the area of Space. SAIC continues to provide industry leading Space resiliency efforts with customers including NASA and the U.S. Air Force.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.saic.com/who-we-serve/space.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $6.9 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

