Algolia Boosts Revival Animal Health’s Revenue Conversion by 12% with AI-Powered Search

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algolia, the world’s only end-to-end AI Search and Discovery platform, was selected by Revival Animal Health, a national pet health supply company, to significantly improve revenue conversions as well as customer engagement and loyalty. After a fast implementation of Algolia’s search platform and seamless integration with BigCommerce’s e-commerce platform, Revival Animal Health witnessed a 12 percent improvement in revenue conversions.

Equally importantly, Algolia bolstered Revival Animal Health’s experience for pet professionals and owners alike by ensuring they can quickly and easily find the supplies and knowledge they need to keep their animals healthy.

“We deployed Algolia amid a tough economic downturn and rising inflation, and amazingly, were still able to generate a dramatic uptick in conversions shortly after implementation,” said Joel Harrington, Senior Director of Demand & Customer Experience, Revival Animal Health. “We are delighted with the results and are especially pleased with the increase in customer engagements and loyalty underscored by our enhanced ability to recognize each customer’s unique preferences. Importantly, we help our customers find the most relevant items for their pets quickly. Algolia’s AI-powered approach to search is noticeably helping our customers intuitively discover items with blazing fast speed.”

Algolia is powering site search for Revival Animal Health’s product catalog and learning center. Algolia’s AI-based typo tolerance and rules features have saved the Revival Animal Health team hours of fine-tuning their search. Moreover, AI synonyms, facets and filters are improving the company’s product placement, reducing developer time on rules configuration and applications, and is future-proofing its search and headless commerce investments.

“Revival Animal Health’s mission is to empower pet owners to help their four-legged friends. Our goal is to help them achieve that mission much more seamlessly,” said Piyush Patel, Chief Strategic Business Development Officer, Algolia. “We are excited to be part of Revival Animal Health’s success. We look forward to helping them convert every digital interaction into a more fulfilling engagement that strengthens loyalty, increases incremental revenue and ultimately creates happier pet lovers.”

To learn more about the Algolia tools that helped Revival Animal Health revamp its customer experience, read the case study here.

To schedule a demo of Algolia’s platform, visit algolia.com/demorequest.

About Algolia

Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Algolia’s proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia powers 1.75 trillion search requests a year or more than 30 billion a week enabling more than 17,000 customers in 150+ countries to build blazing-fast and relevant search and discovery experiences for their in-app users and/or online visitors using any web, mobile or voice device – by surfacing the desired content instantly and at scale. www.algolia.com