Crawford Hoying Adds Fourteenth Hotel to Company Portfolio in Partnership With Operator, Shaner Hotels

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crawford Hoying is excited to announce the acquisition of Homewood Suites by Hilton Columbus OSU in partnership with award-winning, international hotel owner, operator and developer, Shaner Hotel Group. This is the fourteenth hotel within Crawford Hoying’s portfolio, which now includes more than 1,800 hotel keys.

Homewood Suites is located at 1576 West Lane Avenue in the heart of Upper Arlington. Just 10 minutes from downtown Columbus and a two-minute drive from The Ohio State University, guests can enjoy staying steps away from some of the best shopping and dining that the city has to offer. The 109-key hotel consists of 725 square feet of event space, a meeting area, workout facility, indoor pool and more.

“This hotel is a perfect fit for our growing portfolio, and we would love to explore more properties like it,” said Brent Crawford, Principal of Crawford Hoying. “We plan to fully renovate the hotel and bring it to Hilton standards within the next several months.”

Homewood Suites is directly adjacent to Crawford Hoying’s twin mixed-use development, The Lane and Westmont at The Lane. This acquisition, which closed in May of 2023, will make a fitting accompaniment to other key features of the development such as Hudson 29, Tupelo Honey and TownePlace Suites Columbus North - OSU.

“This was a strategic and opportunistic acquisition for the partnership,” said Plato Ghinos, President of Shaner Hotels. “We are looking for additional opportunities to acquire quality properties that complement our current development pipeline.”

For more information about Homewood Suites by Hilton Columbus OSU and Crawford Hoying’s portfolio, please visit CrawfordHoying.com.

About Crawford Hoying

Crawford Hoying is a full-service provider for each aspect of real estate development, management, construction and sales in today’s dynamic real estate market. At Crawford Hoying, the goal is to add value to each project while maintaining the highest level of integrity. The company’s diverse portfolio includes for-rent and for-sale residential, commercial, hotel, industrial, mixed-use, senior living and student housing. Crawford Hoying is invested heavily in Ohio, with more than $2.5 billion in completed and active developments including the transformational Bridge Park in Dublin and the vibrant Water Street District in downtown Dayton. To learn more about Crawford Hoying, visit www.crawfordhoying.com.

About Shaner Hotels

Headquartered in State College, Pa., Shaner Hotels is one of the foremost owner-operator companies in the hospitality industry with more than $1 billion invested in 60 hotel properties owned and managed across the U.S., Italy, Greece and the Bahamas. Over the past 40 years, the company has also been engaged in both new development and redevelopment of more than 80 hotel projects with leading brand affiliations such as Marriott International, InterContinental Hotels, Choice Hotels and Hilton. New properties are constantly evaluated as Shaner Hotels continues a conservative yet opportunistic approach to growth. For more information about the company and its divisions visit www.shanercorp.com.