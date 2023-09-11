Ricardo receives a 385 million USD contract to deliver additional ABS/ESC retrofit kits to US Army

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United States Army has awarded Ricardo Defense Inc a contract valued at over 385 million USD to continue production and delivery of Antilock Brake System/Electronic Stability Control (ABS/ESC) retrofit kits, with an order completion date of 15 March 2026. The ABS/ESC retrofit kits are for use on the US Army’s High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV).

The contract action extends the previous base three-year contract, awarded in March 2021, by two years and increases the ceiling from 89 million USD to 474 million USD.

Funding will be determined with each deliver order (DO) with the first DO received under the terms of the extended contract, for 92 million USD. Deliveries for the units on this order have commenced and will continue through the first half of calendar 2024.

Chet Gryczan, President of Ricardo Defense Inc, said: “This award supports the retrofit of the US Army’s HMMWV and is testament to our commitment of ensuring the safety of soldiers and operators remain at the forefront of every training and mission executed.”

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility. Our global team of consultants, environmental specialists, engineers and scientists support our customers to solve the most complex and dynamic challenges to help achieve a safe and sustainable world. Visit www.ricardo.com.

Ricardo Defense Inc, is the business entity within Ricardo plc that works on defense contracts for the US DoD and it therefore operates as a separate entity governed by a Special Security Agreement (SSA). Ricardo Defense Inc provides solutions to meet the challenges faced by defense customers in the integration of complex and diverse systems specialising in taking innovative technologies from science to real-world deployment.